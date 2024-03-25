President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has clarified that the government did not pay ransom to secure the release of the kidnapped Kaduna schoolchildren

Tinubu's minister of information and orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the clarification after FEC meeting in Abuja on Monday

The government's comment came barely 24 hours after the military revealed how the children were rescued in Zamfara state

Aso-Rock, Abuja - The federal government has made clear the insinuation that ransom was paid for the release of the Kaduna schoolchildren earlier kidnapped by bandits in the northwest state.

Speaking with state house correspondents, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said no ransom was paid to release the schoolchildren.

Kaduna schoolchildren: Tinubu's minister speaks on paying ransom

The minister made the clarification after the federal executive council meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Monday, March 25, Leadership reported.

Idris said:

“As promised by Mr. President, they have been rescued. No ransom was paid.”

He added that President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the national security adviser, service chiefs, and others who were involved in the crucial role of securing the release of the students.

DHQ announces rescue of Kaduna schoolchildren

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Sunday, March 24, confirmed the successful rescue of the 137 schoolchildren. They included 76 females and 61 males

The military authority disclosed this in a statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, the director of the defence media operations.

The military authority said the abducted persons were rescued in Zamfara, another northwest state in Nigeria. The statement added that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes in the state.

This came hours after Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state announced the release of the schoolchildren. After the announcement, the governor did not reveal more details but thanked President Bola Tinubu for overseeing the rescue operation.

Kidnapping: Kaduna community laments

Legit.ng earlier reported that bandits also attacked Kaduna and abducted no fewer than 61 people in the Buda community of the Kajuru local government area of the state.

Dauda Kajuru, a resident of the community, confirmed that the attack happened on Monday night when the bandits invaded the area in large numbers.

Kajuru lamented that the activities of the bandits have intensified since the removal of the army commander, General Tega.

