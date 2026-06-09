Sheikh Gumi denied allegations of trying to Islamise Oyo State with Northern ideologies

Gumi clarified his visit was as a representative of Northern Muslim scholars, not local groups

He criticised Islamophobia's influence on Southwest politics and called it a narrative-driven saga

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has reacted allegation that he was trying to Islamise Oyo State with some Northern ideologies and tenets.

Gumi said his visit to Ibadan last year was as a representative of northern Islamic scholars.

The controversial cleric said he was not invited by any Muslim group or individual in the South-West.

According to Gumi, nobody can stop him from visiting anywhere in the country,

He stated this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, while reacting to the report that bandits allegedly demanded the implementation of Sharia law in Oyo state as part of the conditions for releasing the pupils and teachers.

“I quite understand now how Islamophobia is shaping politics in SW (South-West) and why I was unnecessarily dragged into their dirty local politics.

“I was in Ibadan, not by the invitation of any SW Muslim individual or group, but as a representative of the Coalition of Northern Muslim Ulama.

“Can anybody stop me from going anywhere in Nigeria?”

It's strange how some people think!

“I believe the whole saga is tele-guided by both foreign and local interests to promote a narrative and polarise the country.”

Nigerians react to Gumi's Ibadan visit

Shiktong Yanchi Joshua

You went there, and peace evaded them, so the claims are right.

Olaide Saka

You were in Ibadan to attend what event, organized by whom, or did you just stroll into Ibadan and go back? I thought they said this man is a scholar.

Moses Kwassau

Tele-guided, tele-guided by who? Please mention names; we don't operate by assumption.

Innocent Ezeakachi

It's 1000% true. We know and understand vividly that you came out to debunk it because of the backlash all over the world.

Tunde Olaonipekun Phillips

They didn't force us to pray in the Islamic way; make sense out of that statement.

Tessy Celestine

Assuming the conversation that took place in that anywhere that nobody can stop you is played, will you have a rebuttal?

Abducted Oyo principal sends message from captivity

Recall that Mrs Rachael Folawe Alamu appealed for government intervention in her kidnapping case.

The abducted Principal of Community High School, Esiele, refuted media claims of N1 billion ransom and Sharia law demands for their release.

Mrs Alamu said the kidnappers only seek the release of their own members from detention.

Oyo: Bandits’ alleged demands spark concerns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Verydarkman raised alarm over alleged demands made by bandits who abducted schoolchildren in Oyo recently.

He went on to question the government on their plans as terrorists gain strength daily.

Legit.ng recalls that the Oyo state terrorists sparked buzz online with their demands to facilitate the release of abducted children and teachers.

Source: Legit.ng