Isaac Fayose has shared his take on the politics in Abia State, especially following Doris Ogala’s video

In his recording, he warned the people of the state not to allow the “Egyptians they saw before” to return

He also took a swipe at the former governors of the state and named the person he thinks the people should support

Businessman Isaac Fayose has shared his take on the performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

The Abia governor has been criticised by some over his performance in the state, and he recently addressed the situation at an event.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Fayose said that in two years, Otti has achieved what past governors such as Theodore Orji, Orji Uzor Kalu and others could not achieve in 24 years.

He added that the people of the state have rejected a return to “Egypt” and the days of wheelbarrow empowerment in exchange for creating educational, tech and skill-based opportunities.

Isaac Fayose speaks on happenings in Nigeria

In the video, the outspoken businessman stated that judging by what is happening in Nigeria, many former governors and political office holders may become ex-convicts in the next ten years.

Isaac Fayose speaks about Abia state politics. Photo credit@isaacfayose

According to him, politics has become a “cash and carry” system where anything goes, and politicians simply bribe their way back into power after showing off their past achievements.

He added that while the Bible says the Egyptians you see today, you will see no more, the opposite seems to be the case in Nigeria.

Isaac Fayose warned that if Nigerians are not serious, ex-convicts will keep producing ex-convicts to rule over the people, forcing the country to return to the same mess repeatedly.

The businessman noted that the way Abians are going, it appears some want to return to Egypt again, and he prayed for healing for the nation.

Here is the Instagram video of Isaac Fayose below:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Here are comments from fans about the video shared by Isaac Fayose:

@briankeloz reacted:

"Shameless elders that’s the major problem."

@iam_oje_official stated:

"The judiciary is the most corrupt institution, look at Malami and family case. Nigeria is a mistake."

@chima_dozie commented:

"Very sad, our people Mumu no be small. Well they are suffering not me . When I talk they look and laugh."

@tosynoscopos231 reacted:

"I watch this video up to ten times aswear because the words and messages it carries since when baba Fela said suffering and smiling always till everything get worse. It is in the record that you are among the people that keep lending voices to the betterment of Nigeria."

@s_feranmi wrote:

"You have said it all."

@herbedeymee1212__ shared:

"Hmmm you are right sir."

Isaac Fayose drags Bobrisky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac claimed Bobrisky would be spending Salah in detention as he had not met his bail conditions.

In the video, Fayose noted that it was a back-to-sender mechanism, as Bobrisky had wanted Verydarkman to spend Easter in prison.

The businessman advised that people should be careful about whom they curse because some people's heads have a bounce back mechanism.

