The Nigerian government has sent a message to the Super Eagles ahead of the semifinal clash with Morocco at the ongoing AFCON

In a goodwill message by the minister of information, Mohammed Idris, the FG praised the team’s performance at the tournament

Idris commended the team for demonstrating discipline, courage, and belief, highlighting that the Super Eagles have consistently upheld Nigeria’s pride in African football

Rabat, Morocco - As the Super Eagles prepare to face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semifinals, the federal government (FG) has told the team that "the whole of Nigeria stands firmly with you."

Legit.ng reports that in a statement on Wednesday, January 14, Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, the Nigerian government described the Eric Chelle-led team's journey at AFCON 2025 as "inspiring."

Nigeria vs Morocco: FG stands with Super Eagles

The statement was shared on Idris' verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The FG said:

"Match after match, you have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams. You have been here before. You know what it takes to win at this level. From past AFCON triumphs to victories against tough opponents, you have always carried Nigeria’s flag with pride. Those victories were not accidents. They came from teamwork, confidence, and a fighting spirit. You have shown that same spirit in this tournament.

"As you step onto the pitch, remember that you are not alone. You carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians. They believe in you and draw strength from your performances."

Furthermore, the FG asked the Super Eagles to "play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger."

The statement added:

"Stay focused, trust one another, and give your best from the first whistle to the last. Win every ball and fight for every chance. Never doubt what you can achieve together. You have earned your place at this stage. You possess the qualities to take it even further. Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria. God bless you, Super Eagles."

Nigeria, Morocco brace for showdown

Hosts Morocco and last tournament's finalists Nigeria face their toughest test of this year's AFCON when they meet inside the 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for their semifinal on Wednesday, January 14.

Both teams boast the best defence and best attack respectively, and have been arguably the best two teams at the tournament. Nigeria have dominated the opposition in possession, shots and goals scored, while Morocco have brushed past every opposition with relative ease.

The Atlas Lions are on a remarkable 38-game unbeaten streak in official games at home, an intimidating record the Super Eagles would be wise to take note of.

However, their AFCON semifinal record is less impressive, just one win in four appearances. By contrast, the Super Eagles are masters of AFCON semis. In 16 previous appearances, they have triumphed eight times.

