Many hours to kick-off, a man known for his elite prediction skills has predicted the outcome of the Nigeria versus Morocco Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match

His latest prediction came after he had correctly predicted the results of 10 matches in the ongoing tournament, now down to only four teams

Analysing the much-anticipated match taking place on Wednesday, January 14, he warned that the Atlas Lions of Morocco will throw everything they got at the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a bid to win

Hymar Idibie, a Nigerian man who correctly predicted the results of 10 AFCON matches, has publicly shared his prediction of Nigeria's semi-final match against host Morocco.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, and will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man's pre-match analysis and prediction

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 13, Hymar noted that the Nigerian team would no longer be viewed as underdogs owing to their stellar performances so far, especially how they dominated the Algerian team in their quarter-final win.

To that end, he believes the Moroccans will throw everything they've got at the Super Eagles, and hopes the Nigerian team is ready.

While recalling his prediction that Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen will score a header in the quarter-final match, he said it is going to be a different ball game entirely against the Atlas Lions.

"1. The element of the underdog we carried into the competition is over. After the domination against Algeria, they now know what the boys are capable of and they are going to throw everything at us. Boots, balls, tactics, the crowd, the typical AfroArab dark arts shenanigans. Everything they can think of. I just hope the boys are ready.

"2. The last game I predicted the Osimhen header because I knew Algeria would try to overload their midfield and shut off passing lanes for Alex Iwobi. We had to go wide. In the game against Morocco tomorrow, even the winge, they will try to lock it down. Personally it is the kind of game I would like to play Chukwueze, because he's still our best wide player. We might end up needing a dribbler who can cut in and drop chances into the box.

"3. Our captain Ndidi has been having a very good tournament, but with his absence tomorrow due to accumulated yellow card, Raphael Onyedika seems to be the one who will be pairing Iwobi and Frank Onyeka in midfield. This will bring even more dynamism to our midfield as Onyedikachi showed in the game against Uganda, he's more refined, better at forward ball progression and offers a bit more more in attack and resistance against the press than Ndidi who is mainly a combative midfielder..." his statement partly read.

Hymar further said Osimhen will be very key to Nigeria's victory against Morocco, whether people like it or not. Nevertheless, he predicted a win for Nigeria.

"9. A lot will be depending on Osimhen. A whole lot. Nigeria knows it. Morocco knows it. Association of Good Behaviour People Know it. National Association of Bench Him, He is Too Proud, know it. The whole of Africa knows it. Morocco President knows it. The two coaches know it. Osimhen himself knows it.

"No matter what tactics you cook as a team, you know your hard work and hours of planning is useless if you don't plan for that one person capable of singlehandedly destroying everything just because of who he is. You know he doesn't need to even score. He doesn't need to even assist. He doesn't even need to play his best game. He just has to be present.

"Osimhen, na your hand this cup dey o.

"10. Predicting this kind of game is tough. Ultimately it is down to which attack comes at their most devastating best. Nigeria slightly edges our Morocco based on superior individual quality and creativity plus physical assertiveness. I predict a Nigeria win."

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man's prediction generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Yunana Wakawa said:

"My worry, na the penalty wey Morocco go look for.

"Our defense needs to be very cautious.

"I think Iwobi or Onyedika will a chance to score, as much attention will be on our forwards."

Omekagụ said:

"Low key I feel this is the kind of match that Osimhen will put the defenders under pressure with his high press. Similar to Cameroon in the last AFCON where he chased down that defender and he made a mistake leading to the Lookman goal.

"Lookman might be the key to the goals.

"Nigeria to win again."

Ugonna Ufere said:

"You no lie at all my brother.

"It might end up requiring some "magic" from Osimhen. These are the type of games he shines in and from the bottom of my heart, I hope they emulate his passion and unselfish style of play cause we need to take even half chances.

"We'll be up against the masters of the dark art unfortunately, but we will triumph 💪🏿💪🏿."

Cynthia Uzodimma said:

"As I de watch the match I de keep my BP apparatus close just incase.

"Good luck to the Eagles."

Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who had correctly predicted 18 matches had given his prediction of the Nigeria versus Morocco AFCON semi-final tie.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, January 13, predicted a draw in full-time, noting that the host might score first, but that the lead won't last long before the West African team equalises.

After the game enters extra time, he said he sees the Super Eagles getting a thumping win over Morocco. In the other fixture involving Senegal and Egypt, he predicted a straight win for Senegal.

