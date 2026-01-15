In its post-match statement, the federal government reacted to the penalty shootout defeat suffered by the Nigerian national team in the semifinal of the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Yassine Bounou was the shootout hero for Morocco, saving two Nigerian penalties before substitute Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up and scored the decisive spot kick to win it for the hosts

The Nigerian government told the Super Eagles to "learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Rabat, Morocco - The federal government (FG) on Thursday, January 15, 2026, said it remains proud of Nigeria despite the Super Eagles' semifinal exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

Legit.ng reports that in a game dominated by hosts Morocco, the match ended 0-0 after 90 minutes of regulation time and 30 minutes of extra time.

The federal government commends the Super Eagles for their courage and teamwork following Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semifinal defeat to Morocco. Photo credit: @oluwashina, @Koleshittu

Source: UGC

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved shootout strikes from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi to furnish Youssef En-Nesyri with the chance to send a national team into a Cup of Nations final for the first time since 2004.

The 28-year-old Fenerbahce striker swept home confidently past the Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and wheeled away before he was submerged by a pile of gleeful teammates.

Morocco vs Nigeria: FG proud of Super Eagles

Reacting after the game, the FG hails Eric Chelle-led team for 'giving their all and representing Nigeria with pride and dignity.'

A statement signed by Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, reads:

"Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent. Football has its highs and lows, but your effort, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad."

FG expresses pride despite Morocco's defeat of Nigeria's Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria vs Morocco: Super Eagles earn national praise

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government added:

"You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Hold your heads high. Learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger. Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition.

"Well done, Super Eagles. The nation stands with you, always."

Read more on Nigeria's Super Eagles:

Ayodele speaks on Lookman prophecy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, claimed that his prophecy on the performance of the Super Eagles and some of its star players at the ongoing AFCON is being misrepresented and misinterpreted.

This is coming after the cleric came under heavy criticism for ‘predicting’ that Ademola Lookman would be disappointing at the AFCON 2025. However, so far, Lookman has seemed to prove Primate Ayodele wrong with his decisive goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng