Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said his prophecy regarding Ademola Lookman's performance at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is being misunderstood

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader faced fierce backlash after his doom-laden prophecy about the Super Eagles star at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco

The Super Eagles on Saturday, December 27, qualified for the knockout phase of the 2025 AFCON after a dramatic 3–2 victory over Tunisia in Morocco, with Lookman winning the Man of the Match

Fes, Morocco - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, founder and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has claimed that his prophecy on the performance of the Super Eagles and some of its star players at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is being misrepresented and misinterpreted.

This is coming after the cleric came under heavy criticism for ‘predicting’ that Ademola Lookman would be disappointing at the AFCON 2025. However, so far, Lookman has seemed to prove Primate Ayodele wrong with his decisive goals for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent recently to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele accused "mischievous individuals" of being behind the alleged misrepresentation of his prophecy. He clarified that he was not talking about the match against Tanzania but the AFCON 2025 tournament as a whole.

The preacher alleged that his prophecy is being twisted for 'a mischievous agenda,' while maintaining that his prophecy regarding Lookman stands.

He asked critics to wait for the appropriate time to reveal the outcome of the prophecy instead of judging with just two matches played.

“My prophecy about Ademola Lookman in the ongoing AFCON tournament is being misrepresented and misunderstood by mischievous individuals for reasons best known to themselves.

“The prophecy was a warning, and what I said was that Lookman will not help the team in the tournament, not exactly the match against Tanzania.

“This is just the beginning of the match. We have just started the game and played only one match already; we should all wait before attacking the prophecy. One game cannot judge our performance in the tournament."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria showed exactly what they are capable of under the right circumstances, running roughshod over Tunisia for most part of a match that ended with a 3-2 win for the Super Eagles.

Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Lookman got Nigeria in a comfortable position before Tunisia clawed two back and made it a nervy final quarter hour.

Unlike their opening game against Tanzania, there were outstanding performances all across the park for Nigeria in what was their toughest fixture of the AFCON group stages. But one player stood above all: Ademola Lookman, and he was rightfully voted the Man of the Match (MOTM).

Currently, the 28-year-old is the joint top scorer at the 2025 AFCON.

Osimhen counsels Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen stepped into an unexpected off-the-pitch role, offering transfer advice to Lookman as speculation around the winger’s future continues to gather momentum ahead of the January window.

With Galatasaray pushing aggressively to lure Lookman away from Atalanta, Osimhen’s endorsement could prove decisive in shaping one of the most intriguing potential moves of the winter transfer market.

According to Turkish outlet A Spor via Habersarikirmizi, Osimhen has personally encouraged Lookman to consider a switch to Istanbul, describing Galatasaray as an ideal destination for the Atalanta star at this stage of his career.

