Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi has commended the Super Eagles for their performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their semi-final defeat to Morocco

Also, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appreciated the Super Eagles for their efforts in 120 minutes of play, adding that they showed their strength and prowess against all odds

Nigeria lost to hosts Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinal and will not face Egypt in the third-place contest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.

Rabat, Morocco - Peter Obi and several top Nigerian politicians have reacted to the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s loss to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semifinal.

Legit.ng reports that Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty and Yassine "Bono" Bounou saved two as Morocco advanced to the AFCON 2025 final with a 4-2 win on penalties over Nigeria on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Peter Obi, Senator Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians react to the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 semifinal defeat to Morocco. Photo credits: Bill Ken, Nigeria Super Eagles

Source: Facebook

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved one but was bettered by Bono in the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 with extra time in front of 65,458 mostly Moroccan supporters in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The host nation, bidding for its first title since its only success in 1976, set up a title match in the same stadium on Sunday, January 18, with 2021 champion Senegal, which defeated Egypt 1-0 in the other semifinal earlier in Tangier.

AFCON 2025: Obi, others comment on Eagles' defeat

Reacting to the Super Eagles’ loss, Obi, a presidential hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday morning, January 15:

“Dearest gallant Super Eagles, it was a battle well fought and heads were not bowed.

“Thank you for a beautiful 120 minutes of incredible play. You showed your strength and prowess against all odds.

“The journey is not over. You have made the nation proud. Keep your heads high, the Eagle never stops soaring.

“There is another stage, let’s go get that medal. You have done well.”

In the same vein, former Kano governor and leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said:

"Chin up, Super Eagles. You played well against a great opponent. Now let us get the bronze!"

Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and several Nigerians express pride despite Morocco's defeat of the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025. Photo credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Shehu Sani, tweeted:

"The players tried, it’s just not our day. Penalties are not a measure of better skills, it’s about luck. I’m most happy to see the Super Eagles matches uniting the country. When you don’t win, you learn; thats life."

Read more on Nigeria's Super Eagles:

BUA boss confirms $500K pledge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, confirmed he will fulfill his $500,000 pledge to the Super Eagles, despite their semifinal exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

Writing on his verified X, the BUA boss lauded the Eric Chelle-led Super Eagles as "brave".

Source: Legit.ng