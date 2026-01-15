AFCON 2025: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Others React as Super Eagles Lose Semifinal to Morocco
- Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi has commended the Super Eagles for their performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their semi-final defeat to Morocco
- Also, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso appreciated the Super Eagles for their efforts in 120 minutes of play, adding that they showed their strength and prowess against all odds
- Nigeria lost to hosts Morocco in the AFCON 2025 semifinal and will not face Egypt in the third-place contest
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering football and sports in Nigeria and Africa.
Rabat, Morocco - Peter Obi and several top Nigerian politicians have reacted to the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s loss to Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semifinal.
Legit.ng reports that Youssef El-Nesyri scored the winning penalty and Yassine "Bono" Bounou saved two as Morocco advanced to the AFCON 2025 final with a 4-2 win on penalties over Nigeria on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saved one but was bettered by Bono in the shootout after the teams drew 0-0 with extra time in front of 65,458 mostly Moroccan supporters in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
The host nation, bidding for its first title since its only success in 1976, set up a title match in the same stadium on Sunday, January 18, with 2021 champion Senegal, which defeated Egypt 1-0 in the other semifinal earlier in Tangier.
AFCON 2025: Obi, others comment on Eagles' defeat
Reacting to the Super Eagles’ loss, Obi, a presidential hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Thursday morning, January 15:
“Dearest gallant Super Eagles, it was a battle well fought and heads were not bowed.
“Thank you for a beautiful 120 minutes of incredible play. You showed your strength and prowess against all odds.
“The journey is not over. You have made the nation proud. Keep your heads high, the Eagle never stops soaring.
“There is another stage, let’s go get that medal. You have done well.”
In the same vein, former Kano governor and leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said:
"Chin up, Super Eagles. You played well against a great opponent. Now let us get the bronze!"
Similarly, a prominent member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Shehu Sani, tweeted:
"The players tried, it’s just not our day. Penalties are not a measure of better skills, it’s about luck. I’m most happy to see the Super Eagles matches uniting the country. When you don’t win, you learn; thats life."
Read more on Nigeria's Super Eagles:
- Nigeria’s all-time scorers’ list as Victor Osimhen closes in on Rashidi Yekini's record
- “Thank you, Eric Chelle”: Fans react as Super Eagles beat Benin Republic 4–0 in 2026 WCQ
BUA boss confirms $500K pledge
Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group, confirmed he will fulfill his $500,000 pledge to the Super Eagles, despite their semifinal exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.
Writing on his verified X, the BUA boss lauded the Eric Chelle-led Super Eagles as "brave".
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.