Nigerians react to a video predicting Super Eagles' victory over Morocco in AFCON semi-finals

The prediction suggests Nigeria will score four goals, edging out Morocco's three

Fans express mixed feelings and optimism ahead of the crucial January 14 match

Nigerians have started reacting to a video predicting the fate of Nigeria's Super Eagles in their semi-final match against Morocco in the ongoing African Cup of Nations as the two countries prepared to lock horns on Wednesday, January 14.

In the video prediction shared by SportsDokitor on social media, two balls, green and red, representing the Nigerian and Moroccan flags, were thrown into a washing hand basin, and it predicted victory for Nigeria. According to the prediction, Nigeria will score four goals, while Morocco will have three goals.

Nigeria defeated Algeria in the AFCON quarter-final

Recall that the Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a mouthwatering encounter on Wednesday, January 14, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, as both powerhouses battle for a slot in the final of the 2025 AFCON edition.

While host Morocco is looking for its first AFCON trophy win since 1976, Nigeria is on a quest for its fourth title, since winning it in the 2013 edition in South Africa.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Nigerians' reactions to predictions

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their views. Below are some of their comments:

Captein Cook urged the Super Eagles to win for the Armed Forces Day:

"@NGSuperEagles, we need this victory to celebrate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day tomorrow. To commemorate the @HQNigerianArmy’s role in regional sovereignty across Africa & their continuous fight against insurgency."

Vindicated Chidi projected what could happen with the prediction:

"This means people with high blood pressure should stay away from this match. That means we go first see shege before we win. God abeg o"

Iykay said the Nigerian presidency should not call the Super Eagles until the end of the competition:

"Na Table Tennis go determine the outcome of a football match tomorrow? Okay, oh Make Nigeria win shah but make nobody from the Presidency call Super Eagle's untill them carry the cup. Na my own be that shah."

Oluwatigbemiga expresses optimism about the match:

"Inasmuch as I don't put my faith in this kind of thing, it is my strongest belief that the Super Eagles can pull it off tomorrow. insha'Allah we will win Morocco."

De'Walle projected people being hospitalised because of the match:

"If the game actually goes this way... many people will already be hospital patients before the final whistle."

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

