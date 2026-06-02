Pastor Enoch Adeboye has been wrongly accused of protesting against former President Goodluck Jonathan, but RCCG has now set the record straight

The church explained that the widely shared photograph was actually from a peaceful walk organised under the Buhari administration, not Jonathan’s

At 84, Pastor Adeboye continues to offer spiritual leadership and counsel, urging Nigeria’s leaders to act decisively against insecurity

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has issued a strong clarification regarding circulating claims that Pastor Enoch Adeboye once protested against the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

On June 2, RCCG wrote on X:

RCCG clarifies Pastor Adeboye does not protest against Goodluck Jonathan’s government. Photo credit: RCCG_PR/GoodluckJonathan/x

Source: Getty Images

“Pastor Adeboye Did Not Protest Against President Goodluck Jonathan’s Government.”

The church explained that a photograph of Pastor Adeboye holding a placard during a public walk has been repeatedly misrepresented online. Contrary to the false narrative, the image was not connected to Jonathan’s administration.

Peaceful walk was under Buhari

The statement clarified that the photograph was taken during a peaceful nationwide walk organised in response to a directive from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

Churches across Nigeria were instructed to hold peaceful walks after service to highlight the killings of Christians and call on the government to act. Pastor Adeboye’s participation in Ebute Metta was part of this nationwide exercise, not a protest against Jonathan.

Message of unity

RCCG emphasised that Pastor Adeboye’s placard carried a simple but powerful message: all lives matter to God. His call was for the protection of innocent Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims.

The church noted that despite significant media coverage at the time, the same photographs have been recycled years later to push a false narrative.

Counsel to government

At 84 years old, Pastor Adeboye continues to provide spiritual leadership and moral counsel. During the November 2025 Holy Ghost Service, he urged the Nigerian President to act decisively against worsening insecurity.

He advised that security chiefs should be given a clear ultimatum to eliminate terrorists or vacate their positions, adding:

“When they eliminate the terrorists, ask them to eliminate their sponsors too.”

False claims circulate online as RCCG insists facts and context matter. Photo credit: RCCG_PR/x

Source: Instagram

Clarification

RCCG stressed the following points for clarity:

Pastor Adeboye cannot command the President or the First Lady on how to govern Nigeria.

cannot command the President or the First Lady on how to govern Nigeria. RCCG is not a political party.

is not a political party. Pastor Adeboye does not hold political office and was not elected into government.

RCCG is not the religious arm of any political party in Nigeria.

The church concluded: “Facts matter. Context matters. Truth matters. Before sharing claims about Pastor E.A. Adeboye or The Redeemed Christian Church of God, verify them through RCCG’s official communication channels.”

See the X post below:

Pastor Adeboye warns women

Legit.ng earlier reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has warned women about men who use sweet words to deceive.

He gave the warning during the May Holy Ghost service, recounting how he once used tactics in his youth to woo and impress a lady before giving his life to Christ.

Source: Legit.ng