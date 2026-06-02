Two police officers were shot dead by gunmen along the Amansea–Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Government Area

Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu declared ‘Operation Fish Them Out’ during an emergency meeting

A tricycle rider who witnessed the attack abandoned his vehicle and later discovered the two lifeless bodies lying beside their patrol van in a pool of blood

The Anambra State Police Command has initiated a full-scale search for the attackers responsible for the fatal shooting of two policemen.

The incident occurred along the Amansea–Ufuma Road in Orumba South Local Government Area on the night of Sunday, May 31.

The two slain policemen were seen lying beside their patrol van in a pool of blood after the convoy attack. Photo: CharlesSoludo

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu gave the directive during an emergency security meeting on Monday, June 1, at the command headquarters in Awka.

He gathered senior officers and operational heads to discuss the urgency of the situation.

Why are police convoys becoming deadly targets?

Authorities learned that the policemen were ambushed while returning from an assignment during a convoy operation.

The convoy also included Chief Ben Nwankwo, Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo. He had attended an official function on behalf of the governor and was heading back to Awka when the attack happened.

The Chief of Staff escaped unhurt. However, several civilians in the entourage sustained injuries during the gun duel that lasted many minutes.

A tricycle rider who witnessed the event said he heard sudden gunshots and abandoned his vehicle to flee. He later returned to find the two officers lying lifeless on the road.

A video circulating online shows the fallen policemen beside their patrol van in a pool of blood. A voice in the clip calls on authorities to intervene.

Orutugu confirmed the incident when contacted on Monday. He said the command has been working on the matter since Sunday night and has intensified efforts to track down the perpetrators.

Commissioner declares ‘Operation Fish Them Out’

The police chief demanded immediate action and justice for the slain officers. He declared a special operation code named ‘Operation Fish Them Out’ and vowed that criminals would not continue to exploit the night to unleash violence in the state.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant. Some criminal elements now pose as security personnel at checkpoints while wearing police and military uniforms.

The CP described the Amansea–Ufuma Road as a lonely stretch that has recently become a den of criminal activities.

He advised commuters to exercise caution but reassured residents that the command remains battle-ready to guarantee safety across Anambra State.

Protesters storm Anambra governor’s office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of Achalla community in Awka North local government area of Anambra state have protested what they called incessant cases of insecurity in their community.

About two thousand residents stormed Anambra government house, also known as 'Light House' on Thursday, February 5, where they registered their plights to the state governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

The protesters carried banners and placards with different inscriptions depicting their anxieties and frustrations. They also chanted songs of worries, telling the Anambra state government under Governor Charles Soludo, as well as security operatives in the state to help tackle insecurity in the area.

Source: Legit.ng