Suspected bandits attacked Oreke town and killed two youths, forcing families to flee

Residents returned after security assurances but were displaced again by the fresh attack

Farmers abandoned farmlands across Ifelodun and neighbouring areas due to worsening insecurity

Kwara state - Residents of Oreke town in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state were thrown into renewed panic on Monday evening, December 15, after suspected bandits launched another deadly attack.

The bandits killed two youths and forcing families to flee their homes.

The latest assault occurred barely weeks after residents had returned to the community, following assurances by government authorities and security agencies that the area had been secured after previous violent incidents.

According to local sources, the attackers struck suddenly, reigniting fear and uncertainty in a town that had only recently begun to recover from earlier attacks.

Residents recount fear and renewed displacement

A resident, who spoke to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity, said many families had only just returned to Oreke, believing that normalcy had been restored.

“People came back because we were told the town was now safe. Now, after Monday’s attack, everyone is afraid again. Families are packing their things and leaving,” the resident said.

The source added that women and children were seen fleeing to neighbouring towns and villages, while many residents were too afraid to sleep in their homes for fear of another raid.

Repeated attacks disrupt livelihoods in Ifelodun

Oreke town and several other communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area have suffered repeated attacks in recent months, disrupting daily life, farming activities and small businesses.

Residents lamented that repeated assurances of improved security had failed to bring lasting peace, as fear continues to dominate rural communities.

The persistent insecurity has also had severe economic consequences, particularly for farmers who now find it increasingly dangerous to access their farmlands.

Farmers abandon fields amid worsening insecurity

Investigations by Legit.ng revealed that many farmers from Ifelodun, Ekiti, Lafiagi and Patigi local government areas have abandoned agriculture and relocated to Ilorin, the state capital, where they now survive as commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada operators.

A rice farmer from Lafiagi, who identified himself simply as Musa, said he deserted his farm after repeated attacks.

“Last year, we were attacked twice on our farm. They came with guns and asked for money. Some farmers were beaten, others ran into the bush. Since then, I have not returned to my farmland. If you don’t have money to give them, your life is at risk. That is why I came to Ilorin to do okada,” Musa added.

Calls grow for lasting security measures

Another farmer from Ifelodun, Mr Oladipo, described farming in rural Kwara as a life-threatening gamble.

“We used to go to the farm as early as 6am, but now nobody dares. Once you hear gunshots or see strange faces, everyone runs,” he said.

Residents and farmers have renewed calls on the state government and security agencies to deploy sustained security measures to protect lives, farmlands and communities, warning that continued attacks could deepen displacement, hunger and economic hardship across the state.

