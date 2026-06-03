The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science is four subjects, which include the English language, chemistry, biology or agriculture, and mathematics/physics. This combination applies to most agriculture-related programmes across most Nigerian universities.

To gain admission to Nigerian universities offering agricultural science, you must have at least five credit passes. Photo: @voiceofnigeria on X, @TimesHigherEdStudent on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes two mandatory subjects , core science and elective subjects .

, and . As per the 2026 JAMB brochure, the minimum admission scores for universities are 150 and 100 for polytechnics, ponotechnics, and colleges of agriculture.

for polytechnics, ponotechnics, and colleges of agriculture. The English language is compulsory for all UTME candidates.

for all UTME candidates. Some universities, including the University of Ilorin, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, and IMSU, accept economics or geography in place of physics and mathematics.

JAMB subject combination for agricultural science

To successfully get admission to Nigerian universities offering agricultural science, you must possess at least five credit passes in O-Level exams. The credit passes must be in the following subjects, as per the 2026 JAMB brochure:

Compulsory subjects English language and mathematics Core science subjects Chemistry, biology, or agricultural science Elective subjects Physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition

Nigerian students seeking admission to the agricultural economics & extension course at universities often prefer mathematics over physics. Others seeking admission to agricultural engineering are required to have credit passes in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)'s general subject requirements typically cover English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. Photo: @FUNAABNG

Source: Facebook

As per NBTE requirements, ND entry requirements for agricultural programs include the English language, mathematics, and biology or agricultural science, as compulsory WASC/SSCE/NECO/NABTEB subjects. Other subjects depend on the ND course chosen.

Explore the requirements of universities offering agricultural science in Nigeria

General entry requirements for Nigerian universities are governed by bodies like the JAMB and the National Universities Commission (NUC). However, since specific institutions can have differing subject combinations, candidates should verify admission requirements.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in agriculture. Photo: @unaauk.org

Source: Facebook

University of Nigeria, Nsukka allows candidates seeking admission through the UTME to have five credit-level passes in the SSCE, WASSCE, and NABTEB, or their equivalents. The JAMB subject combination for agriculture at the school include the following;

UTME English language, biology or agricultural science, chemistry, either mathematics or physics, and one social science subject: economics or geography. Direct Entry Chemistry and any of the following subjects: biology, botany, zoology, agricultural science, economics, physics, geography, geology, or mathematics.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta's vice-chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, kicks off a 9-hectare maize farm harvest in partnership with NOLAP Farms. Photo: @FUNAABNG

Source: Facebook

FUNAAB requires all UTME and DE candidates seeking admission into any of its agricultural programmes to possess at least five credits at not more than two sittings.

Prospective UTME candidates with a pass in biology and a credit pass in agricultural science are eligible for a waiver. Additionally, a pass in physics is acceptable only for agricultural programmes.

UTME O-level credit passes in English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology. Direct Entry GCE A-level passes in chemistry, biology, agricultural science, physics, mathematics, or geography. ND/HND qualifications with at least an Upper Credit in agriculture or a related discipline. NCE with at least a credit in agricultural science.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

FUTA offers agricultural education and research primarily through its dedicated School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology. Photo: @futacommunity

Source: Facebook

In addition to the general subjects for agricultural science, FUTA's admission requirements allow candidates with a pass in physics to be considered in the following departments:

Agricultural economics and extension

Eco-tourism and wildlife management

Fisheries and aquaculture technology

Crop, soil, and pest management

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, was established as a specialised university. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU

Source: Facebook

Admission to the B.Sc. Agriculture programme at MOUAU requires five credit passes in SSCE/WASC/GCE O-Level, which must include chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, mathematics, physics, and English language.

According to the MOUAU admission guidelines, all applicants must have attempted physics and mathematics at WASC/SSCE/GCE.

Which are the best courses under agricultural science in Nigerian universities?

Here are the courses under agricultural science listed on the JAMB 2020 brochure that prepare you for roles like farm managers, agricultural consultants, and veterinary doctors.

JAMB offers a wide array of specialised agricultural programs across Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Photo: @mouauabiastate

Source: Facebook

Agriculture

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Engineering

Agricultural Extension Education

Agricultural Business and Financial Management

Agricultural Economics and Management Studies

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Agricultural Meteorology and Water Management

Agronomy

Animal Production and Science

Biotechnology

Botany

Crop Production and Science

Crop Science

Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Fisheries and Wildlife Management

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Environmental Management

Forest Resources Management

Home Economics

Horticulture

Livestock Production Technology

Pasture and Range Management

Farm Management and Agricultural Extension

Fisheries

Plant Breeding and Seed Technology

Plant Science

Soil Science

Zoology

Which universities offer agricultural science courses in Nigeria?

Specialised agricultural education in Nigeria is offered in universities, colleges, vocational training schools, and informal extension services. Here is a list of the best private, state, and federal universities of agriculture in Nigeria.

The Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s pioneer agricultural faculty, established in 1949. Photo: @University of Ibadan - UI

Source: UGC

University of Ibadan

Obafemi Awolowo University

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

University of Ilorin

University of Port Harcourt

Imo State University

Rivers State University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Bayero University Kano

Delta State University, Abraka

Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi

Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru

Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri

Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi

Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Federal University of Technology, Minna

Landmark University

Covenant University

What is the cut-off mark for agricultural science?

The general JAMB cut-off point for polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of agriculture is 100. However, to gain entry into competitive universities, prospective agricultural scientists in Nigeria have between 100 and 150 JAMB cut-off points.

What subjects are needed to study agriculture in high school?

Students must take the science track in senior secondary school. One must attain a minimum of five credit passes in the SSCE: NABTEB, WAEC, and NECO, in English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science.

What is the subject combination for agricultural science in WAEC?

WAEC released the 2026 WASSCE subject combinations, which include English language, mathematics, and civic education, which remain compulsory for all candidates.

Approved science subjects include: physics, chemistry, biology, geography, and agricultural science.

What is the JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering?

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering requires English language, mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

For agricultural economics, the JAMB subject combination includes the English language, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, and mathematics or physics.

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes three categories, which include: English language and mathematics as compulsory subjects. Other categories include core science subjects: chemistry, biology, or agricultural science and elective subjects: including physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition.

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria. Key courses that lead to these paths include B.Sc. in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, and Animal Science.

Agriculture offers diverse career opportunities in agribusiness, engineering, food processing, animal production, and crop management. Read on for high-demand roles you can explore in each of these fields.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng