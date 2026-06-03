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The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science, and what each institution typically expects
Education

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science, and what each institution typically expects

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science is four subjects, which include the English language, chemistry, biology or agriculture, and mathematics/physics. This combination applies to most agriculture-related programmes across most Nigerian universities.

The JAMB logo and a group of graduates celebrating
To gain admission to Nigerian universities offering agricultural science, you must have at least five credit passes. Photo: @voiceofnigeria on X, @TimesHigherEdStudent on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes two mandatory subjects, core science and elective subjects.
  • As per the 2026 JAMB brochure, the minimum admission scores for universities are 150 and 100 for polytechnics, ponotechnics, and colleges of agriculture.
  • The English language is compulsory for all UTME candidates.
  • Some universities, including the University of Ilorin, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, and IMSU, accept economics or geography in place of physics and mathematics.

JAMB subject combination for agricultural science

To successfully get admission to Nigerian universities offering agricultural science, you must possess at least five credit passes in O-Level exams. The credit passes must be in the following subjects, as per the 2026 JAMB brochure:

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Compulsory subjects

English language and mathematics

Core science subjects

Chemistry, biology, or agricultural science

Elective subjects

Physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition

Nigerian students seeking admission to the agricultural economics & extension course at universities often prefer mathematics over physics. Others seeking admission to agricultural engineering are required to have credit passes in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta students celebrate during their graduation
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)'s general subject requirements typically cover English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. Photo: @FUNAABNG
Source: Facebook

As per NBTE requirements, ND entry requirements for agricultural programs include the English language, mathematics, and biology or agricultural science, as compulsory WASC/SSCE/NECO/NABTEB subjects. Other subjects depend on the ND course chosen.

Explore the requirements of universities offering agricultural science in Nigeria

General entry requirements for Nigerian universities are governed by bodies like the JAMB and the National Universities Commission (NUC). However, since specific institutions can have differing subject combinations, candidates should verify admission requirements.

University of Nigeria, Nsukka

A building of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in agriculture. Photo: @unaauk.org
Source: Facebook

University of Nigeria, Nsukka allows candidates seeking admission through the UTME to have five credit-level passes in the SSCE, WASSCE, and NABTEB, or their equivalents. The JAMB subject combination for agriculture at the school include the following;

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UTME

English language, biology or agricultural science, chemistry, either mathematics or physics, and one social science subject: economics or geography.

Direct Entry

Chemistry and any of the following subjects: biology, botany, zoology, agricultural science, economics, physics, geography, geology, or mathematics.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

A maize harvest and sales event at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta's vice-chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, kicks off a 9-hectare maize farm harvest in partnership with NOLAP Farms. Photo: @FUNAABNG
Source: Facebook

FUNAAB requires all UTME and DE candidates seeking admission into any of its agricultural programmes to possess at least five credits at not more than two sittings.

Prospective UTME candidates with a pass in biology and a credit pass in agricultural science are eligible for a waiver. Additionally, a pass in physics is acceptable only for agricultural programmes.

UTME

O-level credit passes in English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology.

Direct Entry

GCE A-level passes in chemistry, biology, agricultural science, physics, mathematics, or geography.

ND/HND qualifications with at least an Upper Credit in agriculture or a related discipline.

NCE with at least a credit in agricultural science.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

Federal University of Technology, Akure's greenhouse structures for specialised farming
FUTA offers agricultural education and research primarily through its dedicated School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology. Photo: @futacommunity
Source: Facebook

In addition to the general subjects for agricultural science, FUTA's admission requirements allow candidates with a pass in physics to be considered in the following departments:

  • Agricultural economics and extension
  • Eco-tourism and wildlife management
  • Fisheries and aquaculture technology
  • Crop, soil, and pest management

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Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)

Students and staff sit during a university lecture
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, was established as a specialised university. Photo: @OFFICIALMOUAU
Source: Facebook

Admission to the B.Sc. Agriculture programme at MOUAU requires five credit passes in SSCE/WASC/GCE O-Level, which must include chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, mathematics, physics, and English language.

According to the MOUAU admission guidelines, all applicants must have attempted physics and mathematics at WASC/SSCE/GCE.

Which are the best courses under agricultural science in Nigerian universities?

Here are the courses under agricultural science listed on the JAMB 2020 brochure that prepare you for roles like farm managers, agricultural consultants, and veterinary doctors.

A procession of students during a convocation ceremony.
JAMB offers a wide array of specialised agricultural programs across Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Photo: @mouauabiastate
Source: Facebook
  • Agriculture
  • Agricultural Economics
  • Agricultural Engineering
  • Agricultural Extension Education
  • Agricultural Business and Financial Management
  • Agricultural Economics and Management Studies
  • Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
  • Agricultural Meteorology and Water Management
  • Agronomy
  • Animal Production and Science
  • Biotechnology
  • Botany
  • Crop Production and Science
  • Crop Science
  • Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science
  • Fisheries and Aquaculture
  • Fisheries and Wildlife Management
  • Food Science and Technology
  • Forestry and Environmental Management
  • Forest Resources Management
  • Home Economics
  • Horticulture
  • Livestock Production Technology
  • Pasture and Range Management
  • Farm Management and Agricultural Extension
  • Fisheries
  • Plant Breeding and Seed Technology
  • Plant Science
  • Soil Science
  • Zoology

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Which universities offer agricultural science courses in Nigeria?

Specialised agricultural education in Nigeria is offered in universities, colleges, vocational training schools, and informal extension services. Here is a list of the best private, state, and federal universities of agriculture in Nigeria.

The main entrance gate to the University of Ibadan
The Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ibadan is Nigeria’s pioneer agricultural faculty, established in 1949. Photo: @University of Ibadan - UI
Source: UGC
  • University of Ibadan
  • Obafemi Awolowo University
  • Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
  • University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  • University of Ilorin
  • University of Port Harcourt
  • Imo State University
  • Rivers State University
  • Nnamdi Azikiwe University
  • Bayero University Kano
  • Delta State University, Abraka
  • Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi
  • Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru
  • Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri
  • Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi
  • Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  • Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
  • Federal University of Technology, Minna
  • Landmark University
  • Covenant University

What is the cut-off mark for agricultural science?

The general JAMB cut-off point for polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of agriculture is 100. However, to gain entry into competitive universities, prospective agricultural scientists in Nigeria have between 100 and 150 JAMB cut-off points.

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What subjects are needed to study agriculture in high school?

Students must take the science track in senior secondary school. One must attain a minimum of five credit passes in the SSCE: NABTEB, WAEC, and NECO, in English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science.

What is the subject combination for agricultural science in WAEC?

WAEC released the 2026 WASSCE subject combinations, which include English language, mathematics, and civic education, which remain compulsory for all candidates.

Approved science subjects include: physics, chemistry, biology, geography, and agricultural science.

What is the JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering?

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering requires English language, mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

For agricultural economics, the JAMB subject combination includes the English language, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, and mathematics or physics.

The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes three categories, which include: English language and mathematics as compulsory subjects. Other categories include core science subjects: chemistry, biology, or agricultural science and elective subjects: including physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition.

Read also

Mewar International University: courses offered and application process

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria. Key courses that lead to these paths include B.Sc. in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, and Animal Science.

Agriculture offers diverse career opportunities in agribusiness, engineering, food processing, animal production, and crop management. Read on for high-demand roles you can explore in each of these fields.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

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