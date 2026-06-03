The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science, and what each institution typically expects
The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science is four subjects, which include the English language, chemistry, biology or agriculture, and mathematics/physics. This combination applies to most agriculture-related programmes across most Nigerian universities.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- JAMB subject combination for agricultural science
- Explore the requirements of universities offering agricultural science in Nigeria
- Which are the best courses under agricultural science in Nigerian universities?
- Which universities offer agricultural science courses in Nigeria?
- What is the cut-off mark for agricultural science?
- What subjects are needed to study agriculture in high school?
- What is the subject combination for agricultural science in WAEC?
- What is the JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering?
Key takeaways
- The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes two mandatory subjects, core science and elective subjects.
- As per the 2026 JAMB brochure, the minimum admission scores for universities are 150 and 100 for polytechnics, ponotechnics, and colleges of agriculture.
- The English language is compulsory for all UTME candidates.
- Some universities, including the University of Ilorin, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, and IMSU, accept economics or geography in place of physics and mathematics.
JAMB subject combination for agricultural science
To successfully get admission to Nigerian universities offering agricultural science, you must possess at least five credit passes in O-Level exams. The credit passes must be in the following subjects, as per the 2026 JAMB brochure:
Compulsory subjects
English language and mathematics
Core science subjects
Chemistry, biology, or agricultural science
Elective subjects
Physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition
Nigerian students seeking admission to the agricultural economics & extension course at universities often prefer mathematics over physics. Others seeking admission to agricultural engineering are required to have credit passes in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
As per NBTE requirements, ND entry requirements for agricultural programs include the English language, mathematics, and biology or agricultural science, as compulsory WASC/SSCE/NECO/NABTEB subjects. Other subjects depend on the ND course chosen.
Explore the requirements of universities offering agricultural science in Nigeria
General entry requirements for Nigerian universities are governed by bodies like the JAMB and the National Universities Commission (NUC). However, since specific institutions can have differing subject combinations, candidates should verify admission requirements.
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
University of Nigeria, Nsukka allows candidates seeking admission through the UTME to have five credit-level passes in the SSCE, WASSCE, and NABTEB, or their equivalents. The JAMB subject combination for agriculture at the school include the following;
UTME
English language, biology or agricultural science, chemistry, either mathematics or physics, and one social science subject: economics or geography.
Direct Entry
Chemistry and any of the following subjects: biology, botany, zoology, agricultural science, economics, physics, geography, geology, or mathematics.
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
FUNAAB requires all UTME and DE candidates seeking admission into any of its agricultural programmes to possess at least five credits at not more than two sittings.
Prospective UTME candidates with a pass in biology and a credit pass in agricultural science are eligible for a waiver. Additionally, a pass in physics is acceptable only for agricultural programmes.
UTME
O-level credit passes in English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology.
Direct Entry
GCE A-level passes in chemistry, biology, agricultural science, physics, mathematics, or geography.
ND/HND qualifications with at least an Upper Credit in agriculture or a related discipline.
NCE with at least a credit in agricultural science.
Federal University of Technology, Akure
In addition to the general subjects for agricultural science, FUTA's admission requirements allow candidates with a pass in physics to be considered in the following departments:
- Agricultural economics and extension
- Eco-tourism and wildlife management
- Fisheries and aquaculture technology
- Crop, soil, and pest management
Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU)
Admission to the B.Sc. Agriculture programme at MOUAU requires five credit passes in SSCE/WASC/GCE O-Level, which must include chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, mathematics, physics, and English language.
According to the MOUAU admission guidelines, all applicants must have attempted physics and mathematics at WASC/SSCE/GCE.
Which are the best courses under agricultural science in Nigerian universities?
Here are the courses under agricultural science listed on the JAMB 2020 brochure that prepare you for roles like farm managers, agricultural consultants, and veterinary doctors.
- Agriculture
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Engineering
- Agricultural Extension Education
- Agricultural Business and Financial Management
- Agricultural Economics and Management Studies
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Agricultural Meteorology and Water Management
- Agronomy
- Animal Production and Science
- Biotechnology
- Botany
- Crop Production and Science
- Crop Science
- Crop, Soil, and Environmental Science
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Fisheries and Wildlife Management
- Food Science and Technology
- Forestry and Environmental Management
- Forest Resources Management
- Home Economics
- Horticulture
- Livestock Production Technology
- Pasture and Range Management
- Farm Management and Agricultural Extension
- Fisheries
- Plant Breeding and Seed Technology
- Plant Science
- Soil Science
- Zoology
Which universities offer agricultural science courses in Nigeria?
Specialised agricultural education in Nigeria is offered in universities, colleges, vocational training schools, and informal extension services. Here is a list of the best private, state, and federal universities of agriculture in Nigeria.
- University of Ibadan
- Obafemi Awolowo University
- Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka
- University of Ilorin
- University of Port Harcourt
- Imo State University
- Rivers State University
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University
- Bayero University Kano
- Delta State University, Abraka
- Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi
- Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru
- Federal University of Agriculture, Bassam-Biri
- Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
- Federal University of Technology, Minna
- Landmark University
- Covenant University
What is the cut-off mark for agricultural science?
The general JAMB cut-off point for polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of agriculture is 100. However, to gain entry into competitive universities, prospective agricultural scientists in Nigeria have between 100 and 150 JAMB cut-off points.
What subjects are needed to study agriculture in high school?
Students must take the science track in senior secondary school. One must attain a minimum of five credit passes in the SSCE: NABTEB, WAEC, and NECO, in English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science.
What is the subject combination for agricultural science in WAEC?
WAEC released the 2026 WASSCE subject combinations, which include English language, mathematics, and civic education, which remain compulsory for all candidates.
Approved science subjects include: physics, chemistry, biology, geography, and agricultural science.
What is the JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering?
The JAMB subject combination for agricultural engineering requires English language, mathematics, chemistry, and physics.
For agricultural economics, the JAMB subject combination includes the English language, chemistry, biology, or agricultural science, and mathematics or physics.
The JAMB subject combination for agricultural science includes three categories, which include: English language and mathematics as compulsory subjects. Other categories include core science subjects: chemistry, biology, or agricultural science and elective subjects: including physics, economics, geography, or food and nutrition.
Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the best career opportunities in agriculture in Nigeria. Key courses that lead to these paths include B.Sc. in Agriculture, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, and Animal Science.
Agriculture offers diverse career opportunities in agribusiness, engineering, food processing, animal production, and crop management. Read on for high-demand roles you can explore in each of these fields.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.