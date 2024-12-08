Bandits abduct bride, 4 bridesmaids after wedding ceremony

A newly-wedded bride and four bridesmaids have been kidnapped in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state

Bandits loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji, abducted the victims after the wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 7

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said Kwaren Gamba village near Kuka Teke is reportedly known for repeated attacks by armed groups loyal to Bello Turji

Sabon Birni, Sokoto state - Suspected bandits loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji have kidnapped a newly-wedded bride and four bridesmaids in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The tragic incident occurred at Kwaren Gamba village near Kuka Teke after the wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 7.

Security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, said the village is known for repeated attacks by armed groups loyal to Bello Turji in the region.

The armed bandits invaded the area and forcefully kidnapped the ladies amidst widespread panic and helplessness among residents.

Zagazola made this known in a post shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ZagazOlaMakama on Sunday, December 8.

The families of the abductees remain very worried and upset following the kidnapping incident.

He added that local youth and elders have expressed frustration over the devastating news of the victims' kidnap.

Legit.ng recalls that Turji listed conditions for him and his men to lay down their arms.

In a video circulating online and seen by Legit.ng, Turji appears to express readiness for a truce between his group in Zamfara, and the Nigerian government.

For years, Tujri's group has been unleashing havoc on communities in Zamfara and Sokoto states of Northwestern Nigeria.

Zamfara governor speaks on whereabouts of Bello Turji

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal hailed the military's recent killing of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu as a significant victory in the fight against banditry.

Governor Lawal expressed optimism that Sububu's demise would cripple the remaining bandits, including Bello Turji.

According to Lawal, the wanted terrorist Turji would be gunned down, adding that the bandit kingpin mostly operates within the Zamfara and Sokoto axis.

