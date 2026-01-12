The Nigerian Army has engaged armed bandits in Obajana, Kogi State, raising security concerns among residents

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Obajana, Kogi State - Men of the Nigerian Army have engaged armed gangs, locally referred to as “bandits,” in Kogi State, Nigeria’s North-central region.

A source familiar with Obajana, where the incident occurred, disclosed this to Legit.ng on Monday morning, January 12.

The source told Legit.ng:

"It (the gunfire) was serious. It happened opposite the Line 3 gate of Dangote’s Obajana Cement Plant."

This media platform also obtained two videos capturing the tense moments, which took place on Sunday night, January 11.

As of the time of filing this report, full details of the shootout were not yet available.

Kogi affected by banditry, terrorism

Like many states in Nigeria’s northern region, Kogi State has witnessed a deterioration in security, marked by frequent attacks by armed groups.

These attacks often target security personnel, worship centres, and rural communities.

In several incidents across the region, hundreds of people have been killed or abducted, while many others have sustained injuries.

The latest incident occurred around the same time that scores of suspected bandits were neutralised and their network dismantled in forests across Kogi State during joint police and military operations, with aerial support from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Air Wing.

A statement on Sunday, January 11, by William Ovye Aya, the spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, said:

"The operation, which is being carried out with vigour, commitment, and utmost professionalism, and supported by the Nigeria Police Force Airwing components through precision air strikes, led to these successes.

"The command uses this medium to alert the public to be on the lookout for anyone seen around with bullet wounds, injuries, and suspicious behaviour, and to report such to the nearest police station. The public are urged to support the ongoing operations with credible information about criminal elements seen around the neighborhood. Noting that security is a shared responsibility, together we can make Nigeria better."

In a follow-up update, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Nigerian police, shared a snippet from the operation.

Hundeyin gave special commendation to the Nigerian police airwing and the agency's pilots for "their dexterity and resilience."

President Bola Tinubu intensifies efforts to tackle banditry and armed gangs across Nigeria. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu cracks down on banditry

Since President Bola Tinubu came to power in May 2023, Nigerian authorities said more than 13,500 fighters and bandits have been killed, and some 17,000 have been captured and are awaiting trial.

In 2025, President Tinubu approved the creation of a national armed force to protect the country’s forests from criminal gangs carrying out attacks, extortion, kidnapping and illegal logging as the threat of banditry grows.

Experts have applauded the efforts, but some expressed concern about the force’s suitability.

