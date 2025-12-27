Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has confirmed Kwara explosion debris are from the United States-backed anti-ISIS strike in Sokoto State.

Recall that explosions rocked parts of Offa on Christmas night, damaging homes, shops and a hotel.

Legit.ng reports that the United States announced military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, at the request of Nigerian authorities.

The operation followed remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said debris from expended munitions used during the operation fell in Offa, Kwara State, and in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

As reported by The Punch, Idris made this known in a statement issued on Friday, December 26, 2025.

He explained that the operation involved the deployment of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms.

He added that it was launched from maritime platforms domiciled in the Gulf of Guinea.

“During the course of the operation, debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara State, near the premises of a hotel. No civilian casualties were recorded in either location, and relevant authorities promptly secured the affected areas.”

Source: Legit.ng