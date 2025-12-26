Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - Governor Ahmad Aliyu-led Sokoto State Government has finally broken its silence after the United States targeted terrorist enclaves in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

Legit.ng reports that the United States announced military action against ISIS-linked militants in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, at the request of Nigerian authorities.

The operation followed remarks Trump made in November in which he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria.

The state government confirmed that a joint airstrike was carried out by the Nigerian military in collaboration with the United States.

As reported by The Punch, the Director-General of Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, December 26, 2025.

According to the statement, there were no civilian casualties recorded in both Tangaza and Jabo communities.

The US airstrikes were part of ongoing efforts to degrade terrorist and bandit networks operating within Sokoto State and along Nigeria’s northwestern borders.

“The impact of the airstrike could not be immediately determined as assessment reports from the Joint Operations are still being awaited.”

The state government disclosed that investigations were still ongoing surrounding the discovery of suspicious objects near Jabo town in Tambuwal Local Government Area.

“The circumstances surrounding the objects found in a location near Jabo town could not be immediately explained, as the outcome of analysis by Nigeria–US military authorities is being awaited.”

Military reacts after US airstrikes against terrorists

Recall that the Armed Forces of Nigeria reacted to the powerful airstrikes launched against the foreign ISIS-linked terrorists’ camp in Sokoto State.

The United States War Department launched airstrikes against terrorists on Christmas Day - Thursday, December 25, 2025.

The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, shared more details about the airstrike attack on the ISIS terrorist group.

Tinubu's govt reacts to US airstrikes in Sokoto

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government confirms ongoing security cooperation with the US to combat terrorism in Nigeria.

President Donald Trump described the recent US airstrikes in Sokoto State as 'powerful and deadly' against ISIS-linked militants in North-west Nigeria.

Nigeria emphasizes civilian protection and human rights in all counter-terrorism efforts amid international collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng