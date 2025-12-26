The United States' military action against ISIS-linked terrorists on Thursday, December 25, in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria, has been generating mixed reactions from Nigerians.

The operation, which is at the request of Nigerian authorities, follows President Donald Trump's remarks in November when he threatened to intervene militarily in Nigeria, citing claims by some US politicians that Christians were being targeted in the country.

Following the airstrike, many Nigerians have taken to social media to air their views.

A peace and conflict analyst and human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti, PhD, @bulamabukarti, said:

"I’m pleased to see that President Trump appears to have listened to our concerns back in November and worked with the Nigerian government rather than acting unilaterally. The US airstrikes reportedly took place in Sokoto State, suggesting they targeted the Lakurawa group, which has become increasingly lethal. Strikes against the group are a welcome development, as they can help degrade its leadership and logistical capacity. This is especially positive given that the operation was carried out with the consent and cooperation of the Nigerian government."

A renowned Nigerian writer, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, posted on Facebook:

"So the US military just launched strikes against a terrorist enclave in Nigeria’s northwest. I am honestly not even pissed by this. If our military, which launched precise strikes in the Benin Republic only weeks ago, hasn’t been able to strike these terrorists, I am glad someone else is doing it. At least they did so with the full cooperation of the Nigerian government. I hope they got the terrorists. I hope Nigeria wakes up to its responsibilities. We are bigger than this. It is about time we acted like it."

Maliq, @MasterMaliq, posted on X:

"As a northern Muslim, if you truly reject ISWAP, then a bomb hitting their camp should not trouble you. A strike ordered under President Trump through the United States of America is not an attack on Islam. It is pressure on extremists who have murdered Muslims across the North. What we are seeing now are tears from ISWAP supporters. They cry for terrorists, not for the Muslims buried by them. That says everything you need to know."

A social media influencer, Man of Letters, @Letter_to_Jack, said:

"Thank you USA & @realDonaldTrump, you are a cooperative big brother. With Aso Villa’s permission, you bombed... those terrorists. Please give the terrorists hell, rain it down on them. We, peace-loving and patriotic Nigerians are behind you in this fight."

Kingprince, @Kingprince006, said:

"Let nobody gaslight you with grammar, true patriotic Nigerians welcome the airstrike with our full chest.. It's enough for these terrorists and their sponsors. We want nothing but absolute peace in Nigeria."

Thεό Abu, @TheoAbuAgada, said:

"We need to do better with Comms. The Nigerian Government actually collaborated with the US Government to eliminate the ISIS terrorists and the Nigerian media platforms are only reporting about the airstrikes after POTUS’ post."

