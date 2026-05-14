Breaking: Sanwo-Olu Announces Fresh Appointment as Details Emerge

Lagos governor Sanwo-Olu appoints Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi as new General Manager of Lagos State Television

Oyekanmi's extensive experience in communication and public relations boosts expectations for LTV's growth

Former GM Sola Kosoko's disengagement aims to reposition Lagos Television for greater efficiency and impact

Lagos state - The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mr Kayode Oyekanmi as the new General Manager of Lagos State Television (LTV).

The appointment follows the disengagement of the former General Manager, Mrs Sola Kosoko, in a move aimed at repositioning the state-owned broadcast station.

Following the disengagement of Mrs Sola Kosoko, Mr Kayode Oyekanmi is appointed as the new General Manager of LTV. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Getty Images

Appointment presented at Alausa Secretariat

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, formally presented the appointment letter to Oyekanmi during a brief ceremony held at the state secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

A statement via X, he said the decision reflected the government’s confidence in Oyekanmi’s professionalism, describing his elevation as a reward for dedication and consistent service.

“The appointment was in recognition of his dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of his duties as a public servant,” Agoro stated.

He added that the government was confident in the new General Manager’s ability to reposition Lagos Television for greater efficiency and impact.

Career profile of the new LTV boss

Before his elevation, Oyekanmi served as Director of the Strategy Centre at the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, a role he held since 2022.

He began his public service career in March 2000 as a Public Affairs practitioner in the same ministry and has since built a career spanning over two decades in communication and public relations.

Experienced communications expert with strong professional background

Oyekanmi is a seasoned communications professional with over 30 years of experience across both public and private sectors, with expertise in advertising, public relations and international trade communications.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Education from Lagos State University.

He is also a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and currently serves as Charter President of the Lagos State Ministry of Information Toastmasters Club.

Sanwo-Olu’s administration expects improved performance at LTV

With his appointment, the state government expressed optimism that Lagos State Television would experience renewed growth and improved content delivery under his leadership.

Oyekanmi is widely regarded within professional circles for his contributions to public communication and brand development, with several awards recognising his service and commitment to the profession.

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Source: Legit.ng