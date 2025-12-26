PDP has criticised the Tinubu-led government for foreign powers announcing military actions before local authorities

The opposition party called for improved communication to build public trust and prevent unnecessary panic during security operations

The party emphasised on joint operations with US for sustainable anti-terrorism efforts and national sovereignty

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a statement following the recent US airstrike on terrorist targets in Nigeria.

The opposition party raised concerns over communication lapses and the need for stronger government coordination.

Trump's Airstrike Order in Nigeria: PDP Breaks Silence, Lists 4 Observations

Source: UGC

The party outlined four key observations regarding the operation, emphasising the importance of Nigerian authorities being the first to inform the public.

PDP: Nigerians informed by foreign powers first

Speaking on its observations, Comrade Ini Ememobong, PDP National Publicity Secretary, said:

“Nigerians found out about the US military strike through social media posts by President Trump and other US officials hours before any statement from our government. This shows poor coordination and does not help Nigerians.”

The PDP criticised the federal government for allowing international partners to announce military operations on Nigerian soil before official statements were made locally.

According to the party, this approach undermines public trust and fuels confusion.

“Foreign powers breaking news of security operations in our country before our government does not help Nigerians and reflects poor coordination between the FG and the US,” Ememobong said.

Poor proactive government communication

The party urged the FG to take the lead in communicating security operations, stressing that timely and accurate information can prevent unnecessary panic and ensure public confidence.

“The Federal Government should be the first to inform Nigerians of any security operations like this to sensitise the public and avoid fear,” the statement said.

Concerns over prior US military operations

The PDP also highlighted past instances where US forces reportedly operated in Nigeria without government permission, describing such actions as counterproductive to national sovereignty and coordination.

Source: Getty Images

“US forces previously entered and operated in Nigeria without the knowledge or permission of the government,” Ememobong said.

Advocacy for joint operations and knowledge sharing

While recognising the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism, the PDP called for joint operations that promote knowledge sharing, capacity building, and long-term stability rather than externally-led precision attacks.

“We urge the Federal Government to ensure that defence agreements with the US include joint operations that foster learning and help Nigeria sustainably combat insecurity,” Ememobong said.

The PDP concluded that a well-coordinated and transparent approach to security operations is essential for safeguarding citizens and maintaining trust in government institutions.

“While we appreciate international support, Nigerians deserve to hear critical security information first from their own government,” the statement emphasised.

