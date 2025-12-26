Federal Government confirms ongoing security cooperation with the US to combat terrorism in Nigeria

Trump describes recent US air strikes as 'powerful and deadly' against ISIS-linked militants in North-west Nigeria

Nigeria emphasizes civilian protection and human rights in all counter-terrorism efforts amid international collaboration

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has formally broken its silence following reports that the United States carried out what it described as “powerful and deadly” air strikes against terrorist targets in north-west Nigeria, confirming that the operation was part of an ongoing security and intelligence collaboration between both countries.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, the government said Nigerian authorities remain actively engaged in structured cooperation with international partners, including the United States, to confront terrorism and violent extremism threatening the country’s stability.

Tinubu's Govt Breaks Silence After US Launched 'Powerful' Strike Against Terrorists In Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

FG confirms security cooperation with US

According to the ministry via X, the collaboration has resulted in precision strikes against terrorist enclaves, particularly in the North-west, as part of broader counter-terrorism efforts.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirms that Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

It explained that the cooperation covers intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of lawful support consistent with international norms and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Emphasis placed on civilian protection and rule of law

The Federal Government stressed that all counter-terrorism actions are guided by the need to protect civilians and uphold human rights, regardless of religious or ethnic affiliation.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens,” the ministry stated.

It added that terrorist violence, whether directed at Christians, Muslims or other groups, remains “an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security”.

Trump describes strikes as ‘powerful and deadly’

The government’s reaction followed comments by United States President Donald Trump, who announced on his Truth Social platform that American forces had launched air strikes against Islamic State-linked militants operating in Nigeria’s north-west, including parts of Sokoto state.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria,” Mr Trump wrote, claiming the militants had targeted civilians, particularly Christians.

He warned that further action would follow if attacks continued, adding that the operation was executed under his authority as commander-in-chief.

AFRICOM says operation done at Nigeria’s request

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) later confirmed that the strikes were carried out at the request of Nigerian authorities and were aimed at degrading the operational capacity of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), an ISIS affiliate active in parts of Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Federal Government would continue to work closely with international partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats.

“The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners… while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities,” the statement noted.

The ministry assured Nigerians that it would keep the public informed through appropriate official channels as efforts to combat terrorism continue.

Source: Legit.ng