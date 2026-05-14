Femi Otedola has spent over N98 billion on a 10-bedroom mansion in St John’s Wood, London

The purchase comes months after DJ Cuppy, Florence Otedola, once told her father she wanted a London mansion

The deal adds to Otedola’s luxury property portfolio, which includes investments in Dubai

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian billionaire Businessman Femi Otedola has added a N98billion (£53 million) mansion to his portfolio of international real estate holdings.

According to records from UK property filings, Otedola is the new owner of a lavish property located in London's St John's Wood district.

Otedola adds N98bn London mansion to global property assets Photo: Femi Otedola

Source: Facebook

Bloomberg reports that the 10-bedroom house located a short distance from Regent's Park was bought in late 2025, and it is in one of London's most elite residential addresses.

The location of the new apartment is home to some of the world's ultra-wealthy.

A spokesman for Otedola did not respond to questions asked about the acquisition.

DJ Cuppy's birthday wish

The latest acquisition is interesting as it comes after Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, requested from her father a London mansion as a birthday gift.

Vanguard reports that Cuppy, on her 33rd birthday on 11th November 2025, told her father she would like the St John's Wood property as a birthday present.

Her message to her father reads:

"Daddy, I would like the St. John’s Wood house. I’ll only turn 33 once."

Chairman of Geregu Power Plc is one of Nigeria's richest men and a prominent investor who, over the years, has steadily expanded his wealth base across a range of industries, including energy, finance, and luxury real estate markets in the Middle East and Europe in the past few years.

Otedola also owns several properties in Lagos, Dubai, and Monaco. He recently purchased two houses in Dubai for his daughter, Temi Otedola, as wedding gifts.

Temi, a fashion personality and actress, is married to Nigerian musician Mr Eazi.

Femi Otedola acquires 10-bedroom St John’s Wood property Photo: irina88w

Source: Getty Images

Otedola wealth

Otedola is Nigeria's 4th richest man with a net worth of $1.4 billion. He is also ranked the 2858th richest man in the world as at Thursday, May 14.

According to Forbes, Otedola wo is currently the chairman of First HoldCo Plc made his first fortune in commodities before selling his shares in Forte Oil to invest in the energy business(Geregu Power).

Femi Otedola boosts First HoldCo Plc stake with massive n43bn

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, Femi Otedola, has strengthened his position in the company after acquiring 549.5 million additional shares valued at about N43.41 billion.

The transaction was revealed in an insider dealing notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to the disclosure, the shares were bought on May 13, 2026, at N79 per share. The filing showed that a total of 549,535,653 ordinary shares were involved in the deal.

Source: Legit.ng