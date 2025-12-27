Federal government has revealed locations targeted in recent US-backed airstrikes against ISIS in Sokoto state

The government revealed further that the operation authorised by President Tinubu involved precision strikes from Gulf of Guinea platforms on Friday, December 26

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris reassured no civilian casualties occurred amid criticism over Nigeria's role in the joint military operation

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has disclosed the exact locations targeted during the recent US-backed airstrikes in Nigeria.

FG also clarified that the operation struck two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves in Sokoto state following growing public concern and political criticism.

The clarification comes amid speculation over civilian casualties and questions about Nigeria’s role in the joint military operation authorised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

FG confirms ISIS enclaves as targets

In a statement issued on Friday, December 26, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the strikes were carried out against terrorist camps located within the Bauni forest axis of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto state.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in close coordination with the Government of the United States of America, has successfully conducted precision strike operations against two major Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist enclaves,” Idris said.

He explained that intelligence reports confirmed the locations were being used as assembly and staging grounds by foreign ISIS fighters infiltrating Nigeria from the Sahel region, working alongside local affiliates.

Operation approved by Tinubu, FG confirms

According to the minister, the operation was conducted between 12:12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Friday, December 26, after receiving explicit approval from President Tinubu.

“The operation was carried out under established command and control structures, with the full involvement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” Idris said.

He added that the strikes were supervised by the Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Chief of Defence Staff, Vanguard reported.

Strikes launched from Gulf of Guinea platforms

The government disclosed that the strikes were launched from maritime platforms located in the Gulf of Guinea after extensive intelligence gathering and reconnaissance.

“A total of 16 GPS-guided precision munitions were deployed using MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial platforms,” the statement said.

The federal government said the strikes successfully neutralised ISIS elements attempting to penetrate Nigeria through the Sahel corridor.

Debris lands in Kwara, Sokoto but no casualties recorded

Addressing reports of explosions outside the main strike zones, Idris confirmed that debris from expended munitions fell in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, and in Offa, Kwara state.

“No civilian casualties were recorded in either location, and relevant authorities promptly secured the affected areas,” he said.

Response follows political criticism

The disclosure follows criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which had questioned Nigeria’s operational role and demanded clarity on casualties and the identities of terrorists killed.

The party had warned against what it described as “myopic surrender” and accused the government of poor information management, Daily Trust reported.

FG assures Nigerians of control and commitment

Reassuring Nigerians, the minister said the Federal Government remains firmly in control of the country’s security architecture and committed to protecting lives and property.

“Nigeria remains fully aligned with its strategic partners and friends in executing coordinated actions aimed at ensuring lasting peace, border security and regional stability,” Idris said.

He urged citizens to remain calm and vigilant as security operations continue against terrorist groups threatening the nation.

