Tinubu Mentions His Top Legacy in Lagos: "I’m Still Monitoring"
- President Bola Tinubu has bragged about his economic record when he was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007
- Tinubu made the comment while speaking at the Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday, May 14
- The president, while stating that Lagos is the fifth-largest economy in Africa, noted that he is still monitoring the growth of the state's economy
President Bola Tinubu has said he was very proud of the economy of Lagos and that he has kept monitoring the progress of the state, even after leaving the office as governor of the state about 20 years ago.
The president made the comment while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Thursday, May 14.
Recall that President Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007 and has been adjudged to have influenced his successors since then. Three governors have governed the state since his departure in 2007.
However, the president was asked about his efforts on local tax policy when he was the governor of the state. He immediately replied that he was proud of the economic legacy he left behind and that he was still monitoring its progress despite being one of the largest economies in Africa.
His statement reads in part:
"Lagos is the fifth-largest economy in Africa. I’m very proud of the legacy I left behind there, and I’m still monitoring it."
Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on Lagos economy
Nigerians have started reacting to the viral video of the president's response. Below are some of their comments:
Idaz commended the president's composure:
"We've never had this type of individual as president since 1914 amalgamation. The composure, confidence is always there whether at home or at international front. Indeed, sagoya no get equal."
Qudus Akanbi Eleyi said Tinubu's opponent, Peter Obi, cannot brag of any legacy in his state:
"If they ask Peter Obi what he did when he was Governor, he will tell them when China went back to China. Thank you, God, for not giving us a public disgrace as a president."
Adex Smith praised the president's intellectual capacity:
"President Tinubu has once again displayed his high intellectual capacity, defending Africa without comparing it to China or Bangladesh. I know some presidential candidates who can’t do without mentioning China and Bangladesh."
B Bamgs maintained that Tinubu is properly marketing Nigeria:
"President Dey market Nigeria well to the world, I swear. The man we all want in Nigeria is President Tinubu. Imagine they asked you what obi what he did in Anambra for 8yrs na to Dey mention China China."
Rodemi Femi commented:
"The antecedent of what he did in Lagos will always be remembered. Anybody who is contesting now and doesn't have an antecedent to refer to is not worthy of being on the 2027 ballot."
You can see Tinubu's video on X here:
Gbajabiamila explains how he escaped Tinubu's sacking
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would have been sacked if he had not maintained a close relationship with the president.
Gbajabiamila recalled how the role of Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the move to remove Speaker Mudashiru Obasa pitched him against Tinubu.
The former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed the development while addressing APC stakeholders in Surulere on Thursday, May 14.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng