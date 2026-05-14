President Bola Tinubu has bragged about his economic record when he was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007

Tinubu made the comment while speaking at the Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, Rwanda, on Thursday, May 14

The president, while stating that Lagos is the fifth-largest economy in Africa, noted that he is still monitoring the growth of the state's economy

President Bola Tinubu has said he was very proud of the economy of Lagos and that he has kept monitoring the progress of the state, even after leaving the office as governor of the state about 20 years ago.

The president made the comment while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum's panel discussion in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, on Thursday, May 14.

President Bola Tinubu says he is monitoring the progress of the Lagos economy Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Recall that President Tinubu was the governor of Lagos state between 1999 and 2007 and has been adjudged to have influenced his successors since then. Three governors have governed the state since his departure in 2007.

However, the president was asked about his efforts on local tax policy when he was the governor of the state. He immediately replied that he was proud of the economic legacy he left behind and that he was still monitoring its progress despite being one of the largest economies in Africa.

His statement reads in part:

"Lagos is the fifth-largest economy in Africa. I’m very proud of the legacy I left behind there, and I’m still monitoring it."

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on Lagos economy

Nigerians have started reacting to the viral video of the president's response. Below are some of their comments:

Idaz commended the president's composure:

"We've never had this type of individual as president since 1914 amalgamation. The composure, confidence is always there whether at home or at international front. Indeed, sagoya no get equal."

Qudus Akanbi Eleyi said Tinubu's opponent, Peter Obi, cannot brag of any legacy in his state:

"If they ask Peter Obi what he did when he was Governor, he will tell them when China went back to China. Thank you, God, for not giving us a public disgrace as a president."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu speaks on the Lagos economy Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adex Smith praised the president's intellectual capacity:

"President Tinubu has once again displayed his high intellectual capacity, defending Africa without comparing it to China or Bangladesh. I know some presidential candidates who can’t do without mentioning China and Bangladesh."

B Bamgs maintained that Tinubu is properly marketing Nigeria:

"President Dey market Nigeria well to the world, I swear. The man we all want in Nigeria is President Tinubu. Imagine they asked you what obi what he did in Anambra for 8yrs na to Dey mention China China."

Rodemi Femi commented:

"The antecedent of what he did in Lagos will always be remembered. Anybody who is contesting now and doesn't have an antecedent to refer to is not worthy of being on the 2027 ballot."

You can see Tinubu's video on X here:

Gbajabiamila explains how he escaped Tinubu's sacking

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would have been sacked if he had not maintained a close relationship with the president.

Gbajabiamila recalled how the role of Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the move to remove Speaker Mudashiru Obasa pitched him against Tinubu.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed the development while addressing APC stakeholders in Surulere on Thursday, May 14.

Source: Legit.ng