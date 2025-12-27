President Tinubu announces order of four U.S. attack helicopters to enhance Nigeria's security architecture

Tinubu emphasises state and community policing as vital for ongoing security reforms during meeting with CAN leaders

CAN pledges support for Tinubu's administration, urging direct engagement through local structures across Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that his administration has ordered four attack helicopters from the United States as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture, assuring that ongoing reforms will soon deliver tangible results.

The President disclosed on Friday, December 26, during a meeting with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, at his Lagos residence.

“We've Ordered for 4 Attack Helicopters from US”: Details of What Tinubu Told CAN Leaders Emerge

Source: Twitter

“Our orders for four attack helicopters from the United States of America will take some time to arrive,” President Tinubu said.

He added that Nigeria has also “approached Turkey for assistance” to further boost security capacity.

Tinubu admits delays but reassures Nigerians

President Tinubu acknowledged that delays in the arrival of military hardware have affected public perception of his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity but stressed that the government remains resolute.

“Military hardware is difficult to replace. It is expensive and not available off the shelf. The challenge is real, but we will surmount it. The mood of the nation is peaceful, although our ungoverned spaces are so large,” the President added.

He said despite the guerrilla tactics of bandits and insurgents, the government was not relenting in its efforts to restore peace and prosperity across the country.

State and community police to change security narrative

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to the establishment of state and community policing, describing it as a key pillar of ongoing security reforms.

“Community and State Police will be a reality once the National Assembly completes the required legislative inputs,” he said.

He also called on religious leaders to support government efforts, urging vigilance and cooperation.

“We are prayer warriors. We need your focus, vigilance and cooperation,” Tinubu told the CAN delegation.

President speaks on schoolchildren abductions

Commenting on the recent abduction and release of schoolchildren in Niger and Kebbi states, the President urged Nigerians to focus on outcomes rather than methods.

“The rhetoric on how the children were released or what happened to the kidnappers is secondary; the end justifies the means,” he said.

CAN pledges support for Tinubu’s administration

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh assured the President of the Church’s support, describing engagement with the Tinubu administration as unprecedented.

“We've Ordered for 4 Attack Helicopters from US”: Details of What Tinubu Told CAN Leaders Emerge

Source: Facebook

“You are our President. The Church has no choice but to support you and your administration,” Archbishop Okoh said.

He commended Tinubu’s commitment to addressing security and socio-economic challenges, adding,

“We acknowledge that the task before you is daunting, but we are assured of your sagacity.”

According to him, the President’s approach has “closed the gap between the government and the Church”.

CAN makes requests to the Presidency

While pledging cooperation, Archbishop Okoh appealed for direct engagement between the Presidency and CAN through its structures across the country’s 774 local government areas.

He also requested the release of funds to the Christian Pilgrims’ Board to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively.

Other members of the CAN delegation included the Vice President of CAN, Rev. Dr Stephen Panya Baba; President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke; representatives of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches, the Catholic and Methodist blocs, and the CAN Chairman in Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite.

Source: Legit.ng