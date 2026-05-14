President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that he would have been sacked if he has not maintained closed relationship with the president

Gbajabiamila recalled how the role of Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in the move to remove Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, pitched him against Tinubu

The former speaker of the House of Representatives disclosed the development while addressing APC stakeholders in Surulere on Thursday, May 14

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, has said he would have been sacked if not for his personal relationship with his boss because of the controversies that trailed the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2025.

Gbajabiamila, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, recalled that a member of the Assembly, Desmond Elliot, was fingered to have spearheaded the move to remove the speaker of the assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and Tinubu warned him to inform Elliot to back out from the move, but the lawmaker ignored his directive.

Femi Gbajabiamila says President Bola Tinubu as Chief of Staff over the Lagos State House of Assembly saga Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

The Surulere-born politician explained that the secret police also informed him that it was being circulated that he was the one backing the lawmakers who were plotting Obasa's removal, noting that the rumour was difficult not to believe because Elliot was popularly known as his political godson.

He disclosed this while addressing stakeholders of the party ahead of the party's primaries in the Surulere area of the state on Thursday, May 14.

Nigerians react as Gbajabiamila speaks on Lagos saga

However, Nigerians have started expressing their views about the former speaker of the House of Representatives' revelations. Below are some of their reactions:

Emeka Ezeanya said Desmond Elliot was playing a rebellion script:

"Femi Gbajabiamila just spilt the tea: one 'Desmond is your boy' phone call from Tinubu nearly cost him his CoS job! The same Desmond wey dem “gave” am like birthday gift turn rebel and almost burn the whole kitchen. Lagos politics na pure godfather script, mess with the Speaker, you go explain to Baba in Abuja! Desmond, your Nollywood return ticket don ready o!"

Nigerians react as Gbajabiamila speaks on Lagos politics Photo Credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Olamide Abimbola went satirical about the outburst:

"If they need votes outside Lagos State to make sure Desmond Elliott does not go back to the state assembly, they should let me know. I will definitely vote against him. He's the reason why there's no electricity, good roads, or poor infrastructure, just to mention a few."

Adinoyi said Elliot should return to his acting career:

"When you have a leader, you must follow the trajectory of your leaders. He should go back to Nollywood."

Egbeh Obasi said that Elliot's political journey has come to an end and foresaw his return to acting:

"Desmond cup is in the hands of his godfather, now he's going to turn to the surelere masses for his re-election. I see him making a comeback to nollywood 8n 2027. Because he's politically done."

See the video of the chief of staff on X here:

Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng