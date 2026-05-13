Kwara High Court sentences the General Overseer of the Mission House of Divine Land of Joy and Prayer Ministry, Ajiboye Olayinka , to life for sexual assault of minors

, Judge condemns manipulation of trust and abuse of spiritual authority

Victims endured intimidation and forced abortions under pressure from the convict

Kwara state - A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced the General Overseer of the Mission House of Divine Land of Joy and Prayer Ministry, Ajiboye Olayinka, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting minors within his church premises.

The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, May 12, by Justice Hammed Gegele, who also convicted the cleric on additional charges including illegal ab0rtion and unlawful possession of firearms.

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The court ruled that the convict abused his position as a spiritual leader to prey on vulnerable underage girls under his care.

Court condemns abuse of spiritual authority

Justice Gegele, while delivering the ruling, described the offences as deeply disturbing, noting the cleric’s manipulation of trust placed in him as a religious leader.

“The convict turned his victims into s#x machines, abusing them physically and mentally,” the judge declared.

Victims subjected to intimidation and coercion

During proceedings, the court heard how the cleric repeatedly impregnated some of the victims and allegedly forced them to terminate the pregnancies while warning them against speaking out.

The victims were also said to have been subjected to psychological pressure, including being made to swear secrecy oaths using the Bible under threats.

“One of the victims narrated how the defendant took her to a generator house where he forcefully had sexual interc0urse with her after applying anointing oil as lubricant,” Justice Gegele said.

The court further noted that one victim testified she was repeatedly abused after night vigils conducted at the church.

Court hands multiple sentences

Justice Gegele described the convict as “a paed0phile and philanderer,” adding that his actions were unacceptable in any civilised society.

For offences relating to unlawful sexual interc0urse with minors, the court imposed three separate life sentences.

The judge also sentenced the cleric to 14 years’ imprisonment for illegal abortions connected to the pregnancies.

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Source: Legit.ng