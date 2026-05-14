A Nigerian lady shared an emotional post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

In her post, she mentioned the only piece of news that brought her comfort after hearing that he had died of cancer

The young lady said she found solace in the belief that the late actor had reconciled with his maker after his death

A Nigerian lady posted a heartfelt message on Instagram after learning of the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Her tribute focused on grief while also pointing to a single detail that gave her a measure of comfort following the news that the actor had passed away from cancer.

Lady expresses gladness that late Alexx Ekubo reconciled with his maker. Photo credit: @Angel Isaac, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady speaks about death of Alexx Ekubo

The lady, who identified herself on Instagram as Angel Isaac, explained that she had found some consolation in the belief that the late actor had made peace with his creator before he died.

She described this as the only piece of information that eased her sadness after hearing about his passing.

In her post, she recalled the actor by a nickname commonly used by his friends, family and followers.

She wrote that she felt glad upon hearing that he had reconciled with his maker.

She ended her message with a farewell, wishing him to rest in peace and referring to him as a brother.

In her words:

"Ikuku the breeze. I'm glad with the news you reconciled with your maker. Rest on brother."

Lady speaks about the death of late Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as lady mourns late Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Real_lifetimes said:

"As we grieve, pls somebody should check on IK Ogbonna, he lost his best friend, there has been no statement or post from him. Rest Well Alexx Ekubo."

Kate_esubok said:

"Tears."

Mabel_obianuju reacted:

"Another loss. At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words. Not everything should come out of your mouth simply because you are angry or because social media gives people the freedom to say anything. Words are powerful. Words can destroy people quietly. Words can leave people shattered, broken, devastated, and damaged for a very long time. And honestly speaking, this person writing this is not even innocent. I know I have a very sharp mouth. If I decide to insult someone, I know my words can cut deeply. But what do we truly gain from hurting people with words? Nothing. Life is already hard enough for so many people privately. Some people are fighting battles they never talk about. Some are smiling outside and dying inside. Please, let us learn to be softer with people. Let us learn kindness. Let us learn compassion. Let us be careful with the things we say out there. Rest in peace, Alex. Rest in power, IKUKU. E pain me."

Taranew2015 added:

"Sorry for your loss my dear sister."

See the post below:

Lady's private messages to Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram mourning the demise of the late Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

She recalled the messages that she sent to the veteran actor before it was announced that he had died of cancer.

Source: Legit.ng