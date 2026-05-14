A Nigerian woman has mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to a health issue

In her post, she shared what could have happened if the actor had not kept his health condition away from the public

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian woman, Ojuolape Odetola, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A woman shares why Alexx Ekubo may have kept health issue away from public. Photo: Ojuolape Odetola

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Woman analyses actor’s private life

On her Facebook page, Ojuolape Odetola analysed the actor’s privacy, as the public never knew of his health condition till he died.

She stated that if he had even opened up, he could have still been subject to dragging.

Her Facebook post read:

“A lot of people think living a private life means you are hiding something. But sometimes, people are just protecting their peace. The death of Alex Ekubo has started many conversations online. Reports say he quietly battled stage 4 liver cancer before passing away.

“And honestly, it shows the good, the bad, and the ugly side of living privately. The good part is that a private life protects you from unnecessary noise. Not everybody deserves access to your pain, your struggles, your relationship, or your health battles. Some people smile in public while fighting silent wars behind closed doors. Privacy gives dignity. It gives peace. It helps people heal without the pressure of social media opinions.

“But the bad part is… when people don’t know what you’re going through, they start creating stories. While some celebrities stay quiet to protect themselves, the internet fills the silence with rumors, mockery, assumptions, and gossip. People judge what they don’t understand. Some were calling him names, questioning his life, laughing at his silence, not knowing he was battling for his life.

“And then comes the ugly part. Sometimes people suffer alone because they are scared of public reactions. In today’s world, people turn another person’s pain into entertainment.

“Someone can open up about sickness, depression, or family problems, and instead of support, they receive insults, blogs, and dragging. So many people choose silence because the world has become too loud and too cruel. This situation is a reminder that social media is not real life. The person posting old pictures and smiling online may actually be fighting for survival offline. Be kind to people.

“Not everybody owes the internet an explanation. Not everybody wants pity. And not every silent person is proud — some are simply tired, hurting, or protecting themselves.

“May Alex Ekubo rest in peace. And may people learn that privacy is not secrecy… sometimes, it is survival.”

A woman shares what could have happened if the public knew about Alexx Ekubo's illness. Photo: Ojuolape Odetola

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's death: Reactions trail woman's analysis

Rachael Egbunu said:

"I love the way he kept it to himself from social media."

Ethel Ejim said:

"Still he was not looking sick. His death is not ordinary."

Fidel Nkem Chinwendu said:

"Abeg, who people help? People's opinion is meaningless."

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng