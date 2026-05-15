Nigerian singer Chike gave Nigerians something to talk about amid recent rumours

Legit.ng that blogs accused the musician of being linked to a popular celebrity marriage crisis

In a recent post, the Running hitmaker made a declaration that caught the attention of netizens

Nigeria Afropop star Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known by his first name Chike, has ignited reactions online amid recent rumours around him.

Legit.ng reports that social media blogs over the weekend accused the musician of causing the separation of TV host Frank Edoho and his second wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Chike shares new post amid recent rumours. Credit: @offficialchike, @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

However, Sandra Onyenucheya reacted to rumours that their marriage had crashed.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Sandra opened up about years of alleged abuse and irresponsibility on the part of the media consultant.

According to her, she “survived” Frank Edoho in the marriage. She described him as a narcissist and a deadbeat father who often made people see him as the victim. She also alleged that while she was pregnant with their first child, Edoho was in a relationship with actress Mbong Amata.

She further alleged that while she was pregnant with their second child, Edoho asked her to terminate the pregnancy because he was involved in other relationships and did not want another child at the time.

She added that despite his behaviour, she remained faithful and committed to the marriage, saying she endured emotional abuse throughout.

Chike makes bold declaration online

Amid Sandra’s explosive confession, Chike took his Instagram story channel to share a video of himself checking out a stylish pink suit.

As if that was not enough, he shared a video of himself and his team about to board a flight and wrote:

“Game Time.”

Watch the two videos below:

Legit.ng also reported that Frank Edoho told fans that he has been separated for the past two years.

“Over the past few days, I’ve received an outpouring of kind messages, prayers, concern, and goodwill regarding my separation and ongoing divorcе proceedings.

“I truly appreciate the empathy. While I understand that the public is only just becoming aware of this chapter, I have lived through it privately for quite some time now (almost 2 years) and have since made peace with it emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram.

According to him, life unfolds in different seasons, and sometimes, moving forward quietly is the most dignified path to take.

“I am well. Focused. At peace, and deeply grateful for the love, respect, and support so many of you continue to show me. Thank you kindly," he noted

Chike's bold post raises eyebrows online. Credit: @officialchike

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Chike's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@NathanP60169965 said:

"But he shouldn’t be, the did has been done why cry over spilled milk."

@Captainjossy said:

"Until Nigerians learn the canceling culture (stop streaming his tracks, stop inviting him to shows, etc), people like him will keep getting away with these ug|y traits."

@_prettivee said:

"very unbothered! na him be the man of the moment. boo of the booless."

@_bigmanchi

"Bothered for an older woman who left her husband’s house for a younger dickk lol, abeg person wife way no wan dey one place pipe am o."

Chike breaks silence with surprising move

Legit.ng earlier reported Frank Edoho’s confession about his marriage ignited a frenzy online, leaving many to storm the singer’s social media pages for answers.

Legit.ng took a close look at Chike’s Instagram to notice that he had locked his comment section to prevent the negative talk on his page.

However, some curious netizens took to his X account to reprimand him over the viral rumours.

Source: Legit.ng