Political analyst Enenche appreciates Tinubu’s Christmas message, calling it thoughtful and encouraging

President Tinubu prays for Nigeria’s peace, prosperity, and progress in his festive wishes

Enenche reaffirms support for Tinubu's agenda, pledging to promote the administration's achievements

Popular Abuja-based political analyst and public affairs commentator, Enenche Enenche, has sent a message to President Tinubu after receiving a Christmas message from the President.

Specifically, he expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a goodwill Christmas message personally sent to him and his family, describing the gesture as thoughtful and deeply encouraging.

Christmas 2025: Public Analyst Sends Message to Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The message, which came as Nigerians mark the 2025 Christmas season, also contained prayers for peace, prosperity and national progress, as well as a renewed call for citizens to embrace the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

Tinubu extends goodwill and prayers for Nigeria

In the message addressed to Enenche, President Tinubu conveyed warm wishes for the festive season and prayed for divine blessings upon the nation in the coming year.

The President wrote:

“As we mark this special season, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your loved ones. May the spirit of love, kindness, and generosity that defines this time of year fill your heart and home. As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new, may the Almighty God bless our great nation, Nigeria, with peace, prosperity, and progress. May the promise of Renewed Hope inspire us to dream big, work hard, and achieve greatness in the coming year.”

Analyst describes message as honouring and reassuring

Reacting to the message, Enenche said the President’s words meant a great deal to him and his family, noting that he did not take the gesture lightly.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to Mr President for this goodwill message. It is not something I take for granted at all. It means so much to me and my family,” he said.

He described the message as timely and reassuring, particularly at a period when many Nigerians are yearning for hope and renewed confidence in leadership.

“The message reinforces the Renewed Hope agenda and reminds us that with unity, hard work and faith in God, Nigeria will continue to move forward,” Enenche added.

Support for Tinubu’s mandate reaffirmed

Enenche, who is a staunch supporter of the Tinubu administration, reaffirmed his unalloyed support for the President’s mandate and pledged to continue promoting the policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

“I remain fully committed to the Tinubu mandate. I will continue to support and promote the good work of this administration in any way I can,” he said.

He is also known for publicly wearing President Tinubu’s signature broken shackles cap, a symbol he describes as reflecting his consistent loyalty and support for the administration.

Christmas wishes for the President

The public analyst wished President Tinubu and his family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, praying for good health, wisdom and strength as the President continues to steer the affairs of the nation.

“I wish Mr President and his family a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in good health. May God continue to grant him wisdom and strength to lead Nigeria to greater heights,” he stated.

According to Enenche, the President’s message has further strengthened his resolve to continue highlighting what he described as the achievements and positive strides of the Tinubu administration in the year ahead.

Source: Legit.ng