A leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on political, community, traditional and religious leaders across Nigeria to embrace compassionate leadership, urging them to be sources of joy rather than sorrow to the people they lead, especially during the festive season.

Ambassador Ajadi made the appeal in a Christmas goodwill message contained in a press release made available to journalists in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, 2025, where he congratulated Nigerians—particularly residents of Oyo State—on the celebration of Christmas and the forthcoming New Year.

PDP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi urges leaders to have mercy on Nigerians Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

In the message, the PDP aspirant extended warm festive greetings to members and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party as well as all residents of Oyo State, urging them to celebrate the season with moderation and vigilance.

“I felicitate with PDP members and leaders, and indeed all citizens of Oyo State, on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year. I urge everyone to celebrate with joy but also with caution, avoiding wasteful spending during this period,” Ajadi said.

According to him, leadership should be anchored on empathy, service and responsibility, noting that the festive season provides a critical moment for leaders to reconnect with the people and ease their burdens.

“Leadership is a trust, and those entrusted with authority must understand that the people look up to them for hope, comfort and protection,” Ajadi stated. “At a time like this, leaders at all levels must be kind to their followers and ensure they are seen as sources of joy, not sources of sorrow.”

Ajadi, who is popularly known for his gubernatorial slogan, Omituntun 3.0, said the spirit of Christmas calls for renewed commitment to selfless leadership, fairness and inclusiveness, particularly at a time when many Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship.

“Christmas reminds us of love, sacrifice and service to humanity. These values must reflect in our leadership style. Political leaders, traditional rulers, community heads and religious leaders must rise above personal interests and prioritise the welfare of the people they lead,” he added.

The gubernatorial hopeful also stressed the importance of personal security and collective responsibility, urging citizens to remain vigilant during the festive season.

“We must all be security-conscious because self-security remains the first line of defence and the watchdog of the nation. I also encourage us to emulate the core lessons of Christmas, which include love, sacrifice, peace and compassion,” he said.

Ajadi further emphasised that good leadership should be measured not by power or privilege, but by the positive impact it has on the lives of ordinary citizens, especially the vulnerable.

He urged leaders to use their influence to promote peace, unity and mutual understanding within their communities, warning that insensitivity and arrogance in leadership often widen the gap between leaders and followers.

“When leaders lead with compassion, the people respond with trust and cooperation. This is the kind of leadership we need to build a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Nigeria,” Ajadi stated.

While extending special prayers and goodwill, the PDP aspirant also saluted traditional and religious leaders across Oyo State.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all royal fathers in Oyo State, members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the League of Imams. I pray that we shall all witness many more years in good health and prosperity,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to people-centred governance, Ambassador Ajadi promised that his Omituntun 3.0 agenda would focus on inclusive development, social welfare and responsive leadership, in continuation of the policies of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

“I wish all Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year. Together, with purposeful and compassionate leadership, we can restore hope and build a better future for our people,” he reiterated.

Source: Legit.ng