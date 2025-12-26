Former senator Shehu Sani and activist Omoyele Sowore have reacted sharply to the US airstrike on terrorist targets in Sokoto State

Shehu Sani described the strikes as justifiable if carried out in collaboration with Nigerian authorities

Sowore, however, criticised the operation as a violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty, accusing the Tinubu-led government of weakness

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Reactions have continued to trail the United States airstrike on terrorist targets in Sokoto state, with former senator Shehu Sani and activist Omoyele Sowore offering sharply different perspectives on the development.

The US operation, which was publicly acknowledged by American authorities, has sparked renewed debate in Nigeria over counterterrorism strategy, sovereignty, and the role of foreign powers in addressing insecurity in the country.

Nigerian political figures Shehu Sani and Sowore have shared opposing views on the US-led airstrike in Sokoto State. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@sowore/@Esmart26

Source: Twitter

Reacting via his verified X handle, Shehu Sani described the military action as justifiable, provided it was carried out in collaboration with Nigerian authorities.

The former lawmaker argued that terrorist groups operating in the North West had become deeply entrenched and posed a grave threat to all Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation.

Sani dismissed narratives suggesting that terrorism in the region targets only one faith, describing such claims as false and misleading. He stressed that extremist violence has affected communities across religious and ethnic lines.

“If actually, the military strikes against the terrorist targets in the North Western part of Nigeria were a joint operation with the Nigerian authorities, as posted by the US AFRICOM on their verified X handle, then it’s a conscionable action,” Sani wrote.

According to him, terrorists had grown into “cancerous cells” within parts of the country and must be confronted decisively. However, he cautioned that Nigeria must ultimately take responsibility for its own security.

“The ultimate security and peace in our country lies with ourselves and not with the US or any foreign power,” he said, noting that while foreign forces may carry out complementary or unilateral strikes, they cannot permanently fight Nigeria’s battles.

Sowore contradicts Shehu Sani

In contrast, Omoyele Sowore strongly criticised the US airstrike, describing it as a violation of Nigeria’s sovereignty and evidence of leadership failure under the current administration.

Sowore said he had reviewed reports confirming that the strike was carried out on Nigerian soil on Christmas Day, following announcements by US President Donald Trump and the US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

Former senator Shehu Sani and activist Omoyele Sowore have reacted sharply to the confirmed US airstrike on terrorist targets in Sokoto State.

Source: Original

Although the Nigerian government later indicated that it was aware of the operation and described it as a joint effort with international partners, Sowore dismissed the explanation, alleging that the strikes were executed without genuine authority or informed consent.

“Judging by the nature of the confirmed strike on a village in Sokoto, it is clear that the US President under whose authority this operation occurred neither understands nor genuinely cares about Nigeria or Nigerians,” Sowore stated.

The former presidential candidate warned that Nigeria’s inability to protect its territory had reduced the country to a passive observer while foreign powers conducted military operations within its borders.

“It is deeply troubling that Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, lacks the capable and sovereign leadership required to protect its people and its territory,” he added.

Sowore maintained that only strong, informed, and independent leadership could secure Nigeria, arguing that reliance on foreign military intervention undermines national dignity and sovereignty.

FG confirms US military action in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the air strikes, describing them as “precision hits” conducted within the framework of existing security cooperation with international partners.

The ministry said in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa:

“Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism."

The ministry said the cooperation includes intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support carried out in line with international law and respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty.

US releases video of Sokoto airstrike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of War has released a video showing the aerial launching of the strike on the terrorist positions in the state, confirming a US-led military strike on identified ISIS-linked targets.

The video was shared on the department’s official X handle and was followed by a statement from former US President Donald Trump, who said the operation was carried out at his direction to neutralise terrorists allegedly responsible for attacks on Christians.

Source: Legit.ng