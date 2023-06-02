FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office on Monday, May 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Since his inauguration as Nigeria's leader, the former Lagos state governor has made his first set of appointments as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Legit.ng presents to you the full list of appointments President Tinubu made during his first week in office as Nigeria's number one citizen.

President Bola Tinubu has made a couple of appointments since he assumed office on Monday, May 29. Photo credits: @BayoOmoboriowo, @dipoaina1, @DOlusegun, @SenatorAkume

Source: Twitter

Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol

Tinubu named Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) shortly after his inauguration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adeleke is a diplomat and statesman who has experience in international relations and diplomacy.

His career spans several continents, and he has served in various capacities at Nigerian embassies and high commissions across the globe.

Adeleke replaces Hussaini Adamu, the SCOP to former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Olusegun Dada: SA digital media

The president also appointed Olusegun Dada as Special Adviser (SA) on Digital Media.

Dada takes over from Kano-born Bashir Ahmad.

Until his latest appointment, Dada was the Head Of Digital Communications of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief Of Staff

Tinubu on Friday, June 2, confirmed the appointment of the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

The confirmation ended speculations and denials in newspapers.

Tinubu's Deputy Chief of Staff is a serving Senator

Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa state, has been named the Deputy Chief of Staff to President Tinubu.

Hadejia is a one-term deputy-governor of Jigawa and elected senator representing Jigawa Northeast district.

George Akume is SGF

Per a State House release, the immediate past minister of special duties, George Akume, emerged the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Akume, 69, is a former governor of Benue state, Northcentral Nigeria.

Nosa Semota as Tinubu's personal photographer

Youthful Nosa Semota continued his role as Tinubu's personal photographer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu appointed Semota, as his personal photographer as he began the journey of his presidency.

Semota had occupied that role during the electioneering for the 2023 general elections. He was introduced to Tinubu by the president's son, Seyi.

Tinubu appointed Peter Obi's ally Pat Utomi as minister? Labour Party chieftain reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Professor Pat Utomi, a political economist and ally of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from a circulating list of alleged new appointees and ministers to serve in President Tinubu's administration.

The list, being circulated on social media, purports that he will serve as a minister in Tinubu’s government.

Source: Legit.ng