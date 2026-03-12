A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to her media page to share her story

The young lady explained that she had missed a chance to gain admission to UI to study Law

However, she explained what she eventually did that made her secure a spot to study at the university

A lady who missed admission into law by 0.75 at the University of Ibadan bags First Class from the same faculty and explained how she did it.

The young lady explained her success story and how she achieved the best despite not initially meeting the requirements to gain admission into law school at the institution.

University of Ibadan graduate opens up about admission

Omolade Tola explained that she chose another option after the incident.

She explained:

"From missing admission into UILAW by 0.75, to gaining admission into Direct Entry the following year, and now graduating with First Class Honours from the same Faculty."

After mentioning that she eventually finished with a First Class degree from the University of Ibadan, she spoke about her journey in the university.

In her LinkedIn post, she wrote:

"Today, I reflect with deep gratitude and fulfilment. My journey through the University of Ibadan has been one marked by grit, resilience, unwavering determination, and the refusal to give up."

"Through every season, I experienced GOD’s goodness and mercy, and I was blessed with the gift of men whose support shaped this success in remarkable ways. I remain deeply grateful for every contribution, encouragement, opportunity, and investment."

University of Ibadan graduate shares her experience

She explained further about her studies as she mentioned some important positions she held during her undergraduate days at the citadel.

She continued:

"During my undergraduate years, I had the privilege of serving in various leadership and capacity-building roles within and beyond the university community, including:"

"• Judge, The Judicial Council, Law Students' Society, University of Ibadan."

"• Member, UILaw Audit Committee."

"• Queen Idia Hall Press."

"• Campus Ambassador roles."

"• Leadership positions in NGOs and my campus fellowship."

"• Recipient of two notable scholarships that sponsored my expenses throughout my LL.B journey."

Despite the heavy responsibilities, she took up another role in her final year to add to her wealth of knowledge.

"In my final year, I also worked as a full-time freelance writer and launched a business, all while preparing for graduation. Balancing these responsibilities was demanding, but perseverance, intentional hard work, and the help of GOD kept me going. This experience has taught me yet again that anything is possible. Believe it. Commit to it. Ask for help when necessary from the right people. Trust GOD, and watch Him perfect it."

"This is one of my grace stories!"

"OMOLADE RACHAEL TOLA."

"LL.B (FIRST CLASS HONS), UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN."

