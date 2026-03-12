A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom for 20 years shares how he earned 4 Master’s degrees and a PhD during his stay abroad

He opened up about his main reason for coming to the UK and how it had affected his family since they arrived abroad

Many who came across the viral video were stunned by the man's experience and shared their observations about his stay

A Nigerian man who has spent 21 years in the United Kingdom shares his academic achievements.

He mentioned the reason why he had stayed in the UK for that long and went on to list his achievements.

The man, named Felix, made this known in an interview with @emma_a_cosmos on TikTok.

He said:

My being in the UK, not coming for a greener pasture but I’m here to make a huge difference in the UK, which I have reflected in my profession, my family career and my children careers.”

Speaking of his degrees, he said:

“When I talk about degrees, I’m talking about me having 2 BSc, 4 masters, and a PhD and 5 diplomas. All these are acquired to the United Kingdom/”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as UK-based man bags 4 Master's degree

Stan Mick said:

"Asked him how was he able to fund it. If he had student finance, there was no way he'll be funded to do 4 masters after 2 Bachelor's degree, he'll have to be paying back, init? If he funded it himself, how much was he earning then. It can't be true."

Jethro said:

"Uncle has been waiting all his life to show off his accolades good on you bro."

kesanbae said:

"This is what an interviewer need when they say tell us about your self…saves time."

Mr.Roy said:

"For me to look at this post I must comment I have 3 PhD 4 Msc 1B.eng 2Bsc. I'm looking forward to improving society."

Clarified Chambers said:

"Which knowledge? Answering outside what was asked, does it equate knowledge? Absolutely not."

HRH OMOOBA said:

"I think he crammed the answer and was waiting for this very moment but unfortunately it was on the street of London not in a parliament setting."

MIYYAHFABRICS said:

"This man go pass IELTS exam fast fast. One question ,hundreds answer."

ikem44444 said:

"My number careers are Money, Health and peace not packing BSc & PhD up and down."

Nathaniel said:

"After all this degree. You are a content creator, abeg who you Dey motivate?"

