The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made a joyful announcement to Nigerians regarding the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year holidays

Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, have been declared as public holidays

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Monday morning, December 22, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations.

As reported by NTA News on Monday, December 22, a statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of interior, Magdalene Ajani, indicated that the declaration was made on behalf of the federal government by the minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

FG declares December 25, 26, 2025, and January 1, 2026, as public holidays for the Christmas, and New Year celebrations. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Fresh public holidays in Nigeria

Per The Punch, Tunji-Ojo called for reflection on the values of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

He also urged Nigerians, regardless of faith or ethnicity, to use the festive season to pray for peace, security, and national progress.

Furthermore, Tunji-Ojo urged citizens to remain law-abiding and security-conscious during the celebrations, while wishing Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

What makes public holidays special to Nigerians

Spiritual connection and celebration

Religious holidays, in particular, carry deep spiritual meaning and community connection. Traditionalists look forward to Isese Day to rejuvenate their Yoruba cultural and spiritual heritage.

Christians embrace Christmas and Easter for the religious services and family time. Muslims admire the two Eids for the sense of peace it purportedly brings. Even secular holidays like Workers’ Day or Democracy Day are viewed as moments of national reflection and an excuse for a day off.

Quality time with loved ones

Public holidays also give people the perfect excuse to spend time with family and friends. Nigeria is one place where community and extended family ties are strong, and any opportunity to gather, cook, gist, or go on outings is fully embraced.

This is why, for public holidays with long weekends, you find people travelling home to spend time with their family. Others would plan hangouts just to bond and catch up.

Christmas in Nigeria is celebrated on December 25th, with December 26th (Boxing Day) also being a public holiday. Photo credit: @ecobank_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Break from the daily hustle

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours, and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even if only for 24 hours, public holidays are a chance to relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

US Embassy in Nigeria to observe holidays

Legit.ng also reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria had announced the days its offices would be closed in 2025.

The dates include US and Nigerian public holidays, reflecting the embassy's commitment to honouring both countries.

Source: Legit.ng