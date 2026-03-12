A young man has gone viral after sharing how he could not to study Accounting at the University of Ibadan

A graduate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan who did multiple jobs so he could save money to buy his JAMB form has finished with an Upper Credit.

The individual shared the story of how he struggled before graduating from the institution and several other challenges he faced.

Man graduates from the Polytechnic, Ibadan

Emmanuel Oluloro explained that he had completed his ND and finished with an Upper Credit. He eventually went for his HND and also graduated with an Upper Credit.

Speaking about his journey in school, he wrote:

"Delay, they say, is not denial. I have joined the league of those who are the manifestation of this statement. Just like yesterday, a five-year journey came to an end - ND Upper Credit, HND Upper Credit."

He went down memory lane and explained the year he finished his secondary school education and how he had attempted to study Accounting at the University of Ibadan but the school doesn't offer the course.

He explained:

"Flashback to 2016, when I completed my SSCE. Technically, I should have been in the class of 2013 or 2015, but life happens, and I graduated as part of the class of 2016. I’ve always had a passion for studying Accounting, especially at the University of Ibadan, my dream school. But in SSS 1, I realized UI didn’t offer Accounting. I decided to switch my focus and aimed for the University of Lagos, thinking I could save up to meet the expenses, as I was self-sponsoring my education. Losing my dad in April 2008 while I was in Primary 6 was a heavy blow; may his soul rest in peace."

In his LinkedIn post, he continued by adding that he hustled so hard and did several jobs just so he could purchase a JAMB form.

Man who wanted to study accounting at University of Ibadan graduates with upper credit from Polytechnic, Ibadan. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Emmanuel Oluloro

Man shares his jamb experience

Despite this, he wrote the JAMB exam multiple times in different years because he wanted to study his dream course, Accounting.

"Omo, I suffered o. I hustled so hard and did multiple side jobs just to save up for my JAMB form. I must mention my gold, my loving and hardworking mother, who supported us all. She even paid for my GCE exams from her hard-earned labor. I eventually told her not to worry about my academics anymore, that I would handle it myself, and I did. God really helped me."

"I tried JAMB in 2017, 2018, and 2019. I didn’t get admission to my desired course; I was offered other courses, but my goal has always been Accounting. By 2019, I was losing hope. My mates, the MHS class of 2015 and 2016, were rounding off their tertiary programs while I was still struggling to gain admission. Schools like Olabisi Onabanjo University, Tai Solarin University of Education, and Lagos State University offered me Accounting, but where would I see the money?"

While some schools offered him admission to study Accounting, he turned down the offers due to a lack of money.

He, however, settled for The Polytechnic, Ibadan and was offered admission.

He continued:

"Finally, in September 2019, I decided to go back to my dream city, Ibadan. I obtained The Polytechnic, Ibadan PT form since their Full-Time form had closed, and I was offered admission. Omo, the story is long, I can’t even fit it all here. Sponsoring yourself through school is not easy; from tuition to accommodation and feeding throughout my ND and HND program, I never requested a single cup of rice from home. Story ends. Some other time, I’ll share more."

