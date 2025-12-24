President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his commitment to having a Nigeria with freedom to practise any religion without any threat to one's life

The president made the commitment in a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in which he sent his Christmas message to Nigerians

President Tinubu's comment came amid the allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria by the United States President Donald Trump

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his commitment to promoting freedom of religion in Nigeria while sending his Christmas messages to Nigerians on Wednesday, December 24.

The president, in a statement released by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called for a peaceful celebration among Nigerians and urged Christians to imbibe in the teachings and practices of the Lord Jesus Christ.

While praying for peace in the country, the president said he remains "committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence."

Tinubu reiterates commitment to Nigeria's security

President Tinubu promises an unrelenting commitment to the security of lives and property in Nigeria and insists that all Nigerians have the right to live, worship and pursue their aspirations in dignity and safety.

He added that he has been engaging Muslims and Christian leaders in the country to ensure a peaceful nation, adding that no Nigerian should live in fear because of the religion they practise or the faith they belong to. He maintained that despite the "daunting challenges, God is with us."

The statement reads in part:

"No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith. The love for God and love for humanity is at the heart of all the great faiths."

Tinubu's emphasis on freedom of religion came on the heels of alleged religious intolerance in Nigeria. United States President Donald Trump recently threatened to launch military action in Nigeria, alleging that Christians are being killed in the country.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's Christmas message

However, some Nigerians have started expressing their views about the president's Christmas message. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon. Nuhu Sada commended the president:

"Merry Christmas to all Nigerians. While we celebrate, let us also remember that true goodwill means action peace, security, and prosperity must reach every citizen, not just remain words."

Pst. Godwin wrote:

"Is the President aware that salaries have not been paid?? This alone has reduced the joy and the merriment of the season for civil servants who are of Christian faith."

Mailman said workers have not gotten their salaries:

"Christmas should be enjoyable when workers get their December salaries."

Okwuchukwu Ameh wrote:

"Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance, PBAT"

See the president's full statement here:

