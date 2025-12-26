Hundreds of Muslims from across Northern Nigeria joined Christians at a Christmas service in Kaduna State

Religious leaders from both faiths said the gathering was aimed at promoting peace, unity and mutual understanding

Muslim clerics at the event urged youths to reject religious violence, avoid fake news, and support efforts toward peace

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Hundreds of Muslims from across Northern Nigeria on Thursday joined Christians at the Christmas service of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna, in a display of interfaith unity aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence.

Hundreds of Muslims Attend Kaduna Christmas Service to Promote Peaceful Coexistence. Photo credit: Ibrahima Yakubu

Source: Original

The General Overseer of the church, Pastor Dr. Yohanna Buru, said the participation of Muslims in the annual Christmas celebration has become a long-standing tradition, with attendees drawn from all 19 Northern states to mark the birth of Jesus Christ and promote peace, unity, and mutual understanding.

According to Pastor Buru, members of different Islamic sects—including Tijjaniyya, Shi’ite groups under the Islamic Movement, and Sunni Muslims attended the service with a shared commitment to peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance.

“This is the 15th time Muslims and Christians have gathered for this historic annual event, aimed at strengthening our relationship and fostering unity,” he said.

Buru added that Muslim delegations also presented gifts to the church as symbols of love, friendship and unity between the two faiths.

There is interreligious ties in Northern Nigeria - Buru

According to him, the celebration came at a time of economic hardship, insecurity, rising food prices, poverty and unemployment, stressing that interfaith cooperation and prayers were critical to national stability.

Pastor Buru revealed that over the past years, hundreds of Muslims have attended the church’s Christmas services annually, underscoring the growing strength of interreligious ties in Northern Nigeria

“We are all children of Adam and Eve. We worship one God, have holy books, and believe in paradise and hell. These shared values should unite us,” he said.

He noted that the celebration took place amid economic hardship, insecurity, rising food prices, poverty, and unemployment across the country, stressing that interfaith cooperation and prayers remain critical to national stability.

Christmas: Muslim clerics calls mutual respect

Speaking at the event, Islamic scholar Sheikh Salihu Mai Barota said Muslims attended the service to celebrate with their Christian brothers and sisters, promote peace and unity, and encourage religious tolerance.

He urged adherents of both faiths to continue praying for peace and advised youths to shun religious violence and avoid spreading fake news on social media.

“We came to strengthen our relationship with our brothers and sisters in Christianity,” he said

Kaduna Church Hosts Hundreds of Muslims in Landmark Christmas Peace Service. Photo credit: Ibrahima Yakubu

Source: Original

AAlso speaking, Imam Ibrahim Musa, an Islamic school leader from Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, congratulated Christians on the Christmas celebration and called on youths to support government efforts toward peace and unity.

He noted that Muslims and Christians regularly visit one another during religious celebrations, including the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Imam Musa described the annual Christmas service at Pastor Yohanna Buru’s church as a powerful symbol of interfaith harmony in Nigeria.

The cleric also disclosed that Buru was a recipient of the 2022 United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week Award, presented by King Abdullah II of Jordan, in recognition of his commitment to peacebuilding.

Other speakers, including Sheikh Ahmed Rufai of Kaduna and Mallam Lawal Maduru, called for continuous prayers for peace, responsible use of social media, and warned youths against drug abuse in society.

