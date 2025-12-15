Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo questioned Peter Obi’s ability to secure significant votes in northern Nigeria ahead of 2027

Ashimolowo said Obi could not win five per cent in 12 core northern states due to unresolved national divisions

The ADC said it focused on building nationwide structures as uncertainty surrounded Obi’s platform for 2027

The Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has expressed doubt over the electoral prospects of former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi, in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ashimolowo said Obi’s chances of securing significant votes in the core northern states were slim, citing unresolved national divisions.

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo of KICC shares his views on what lies ahead for Peter Obi in northern Nigeria as the 2027 election approaches. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@MatAshimolowo

Source: Twitter

Speaking said this during an interview on Outside the Box.

Obi’s chances in the North questioned

Ashimolowo argued that Nigeria’s political and social fractures would make it difficult for Obi to gain traction in the North.

“The chance of Peter Obi getting five per cent in 12 core Northern states will be a miracle because Nigeria has not healed. He is a fantastic man, he is a gifted man, he could do well, he could achieve, he has proven himself, but he can’t win five per cent in the North," he said.

Obi’s 2023 performance and support base

Peter Obi was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, where he finished third behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Despite the loss, Obi recorded strong support among young voters and urban populations across the country.

His supporters, popularly known as the Obidients, have continued to signal confidence in his political relevance and future ambitions.

2027 preparations and opposition coalition talks

As preparations for the 2027 election gather momentum, Obi has indicated interest in contesting again, though his political platform remains uncertain.

He is part of a broader opposition coalition that includes Atiku Abubakar and other political figures seeking to challenge President Tinubu’s expected re-election bid.

The coalition has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform, but it is unclear whether Obi will contest on the ADC ticket or return to the Labour Party.

ADC speaks on internal challenges

The ADC has acknowledged internal challenges in aligning multiple presidential hopefuls within the coalition.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the situation posed a challenge but did not threaten democratic stability.

Ahead of the 2027 election, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo speaks about Peter Obi’s political fate in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

“I may not describe the situation in such superlative terms to say that it’s the greatest threat to democracy at the moment. But is it a conundrum? Yes. Is it a challenge? Yes. Is it something we are concerned about? Yes," Abdullahi said.

Party says focus is on building structures, not tickets

Abdullahi explained that discussions about presidential tickets were not yet on the party’s agenda, as the ADC was focused on strengthening its nationwide presence.

“Nobody in the ADC at this time is having conversations about who the presidential candidates will be. We have so much work to do, to establish our real presence and be in a position to contest elections in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory," he said.

He added that interest in the party’s presidential ticket went beyond Obi and Atiku.

“When we get to that point, we will try to engineer a consensus. Consensus is an option for us, but if we are unable to reach one, then we may open it up for everyone to contest,” Abdullahi noted.

Obi yet to formally join ADC

While Atiku Abubakar has formally joined the ADC, Obi has yet to register with the party. He has previously raised concerns about unresolved issues within the coalition, including zoning and rotation of major political offices.

These uncertainties continue to cast doubt over Obi’s pathway to securing a unified opposition ticket ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

White Garment Prophet calls for prayer for Obi

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo of Oneness in Christ Ministry has warned opposition leader Peter Obi to watch his words and be cautious about what he says.

Legit.ng reports that the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) cleric shared the prophetic message in a recent Facebook post.

Source: Legit.ng