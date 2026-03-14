Lagos State had announced the return of monthly environmental sanitation beginning April 25, 2026

The government had fixed the exercise for the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m

Authorities had confirmed full enforcement to ensure statewide compliance and cleaner communities

The Lagos state government has announced the return of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise, setting Saturday, April 25, 2026, as the effective date.

The exercise will thereafter hold on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., restoring a long-standing civic routine aimed at improving cleanliness across the metropolis.

Tokunbo Wahab speaks on the resumption of monthly environmental sanitation in Lagos. Photo: TokunWahab

Source: Twitter

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who said the exercise would be uniformly observed across the state.

Residents will be expected to clean their immediate surroundings, clear drainage channels in front of their properties, and ensure proper disposal of waste during the designated hours.

Monthly exercise returns statewide

According to the commissioner, compliance will be mandatory and enforcement agencies will be fully deployed to ensure adherence.

He described the sanitation exercise as a shared obligation that supports public health, environmental safety, and flood prevention efforts in the state.

Wahab stated:

“I am pleased to inform all Lagosians that the monthly environmental sanitation exercise will resume effective Saturday, 25th April 2026, holding on the last Saturday of every month from 6:30AM to 8:30 AM.”

Lagos State announces the return of monthly environmental sanitation.

Source: Original

Enforcement and civic responsibility stressed

He added that residents must treat the exercise as a civic duty rather than a symbolic activity.

“During this period, residents are enjoined to clean their surroundings, clear drainage channels in their frontages, and dispose of waste properly as a civic responsibility. This exercise is a collective responsibility and a vital part of our commitment to a cleaner, healthier, and flood-resilient Lagos. And it shall be backed with the full enforcement weight of the Lagos State Government.”

The resumption aligns with broader efforts by the Lagos State government to reduce flooding, improve waste management, and promote environmental discipline.

Officials urged residents to cooperate fully to ensure the success of the monthly exercise and sustain a cleaner urban environment.

Police ban Egungun festival in Lagos community

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state police command has stopped plans for an Egungun festival allegedly scheduled by a group identified as Oje Parapo of Oregun.

The command said the planned event was not approved and had already caused fear among residents after handbills and online posts circulated warnings restricting public movement.

Police spokespersons SP Abimbola Adebisi and CSP Benjamin Hundeyin said twelve suspects had been arrested for distributing the notices.

Source: Legit.ng