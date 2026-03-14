The Iranian forces have reportedly struck and damaged five United States Air Forces refueling planes on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the attack could lead to another major escalation in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which involves the US and the Islamic Republic.

Iran forces reportedly strike 5 US Refueling Planes in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One of the officials reported that the aircraft was only damaged but not completely destroyed, and that there were no casualties.

The official statement reads:

“The tankers were hit during a strike in recent days. They were damaged but not completely destroyed and are now being repaired.”

The report of the claim has stated generating reactions from people around the world. Below are some of their comments:

Azambasim3 called for caution:

"No announcement from the Saudi government supports the claims of damage to US aircraft. It is crucial to treat such reports with caution until verified by official statements that have not released any information regarding the alleged incidents involving US military planes."

Abbas defended the Iranian action:

"Does anybody remember two days ago, Saudi Arabia announced that they are not involved in this war and their soil was not used for an attack on Iran? Now what is this? Iran has the right to defend."

Ha'beeb Yoosuf narrated the situation:

"Five US Air Force refuelling planes, specifically KC-135 Stratotankers, were damaged in an Iranian missile strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The attack, which occurred in recent days, has left the planes repairable but has raised concerns about the vulnerability of US military assets in the region. No casualties were reported, and repairs are underway. The incident is part of the escalating tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, with Iran retaliating against US military operations. The US Central Command has not publicly commented on the attack, but experts note that the loss of these refuelling aircraft could affect US aerial operations in the region."

Iruofagha accused the US of hiding information:

"If the US Central Command speaks about losses, it would be demoralising. So they use military psychological operations; misinformation to gaslight the public."

Alfy Ronoz commended the development:

"What good news! People should learn not to interfere with other people's business, the big guy acting like a world police!"

Echeverri Era said the US and Israel are hiding information:

"Of course they lie about the damage, death toll, and the amount of damage Israel is absorbing... Iran is kicking the sh*t of them, admitting it would be embarrassing."

Source: Legit.ng