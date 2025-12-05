Atiku Abubakar received APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka in Abuja as political alignments for the 2027 race intensified

Atiku Abubakar continued high-level political engagements as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensified as the former vice president Thursday, December 4, received Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka, a youthful APC chieftain and former director general of the Conference of APC Support Groups.

The meeting added a new layer to Atiku’s recent moves that have drawn national attention.

In a post on his official social media pages, Atiku said his doors would remain open to young Nigerians across all political blocs. He described youth involvement as central to Nigeria’s progress. He said the country’s future depended on their energy and vision.

He wrote:

"Yesterday, I received Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, a young leader and chieftain of the APC, as well as former DG of the Conference of APC Support Groups. My doors remain open to young Nigerians from across all political divides. I have always believed that our nation’s future depends on the energy, creativity, and vision of its youth. Engaging with them and encouraging their participation in leadership will continue to be a priority for me."

Atiku turns focus on youth

The courtesy visit came less than two weeks after Atiku confirmed his switch to the African Democratic Congress. He sealed the move in Adamawa on November 24 and shared photos of the event on his X handle.

His media aide, Abdulrasheed Shehu, described the defection as a bold realignment.

Atiku abandoned the PDP, citing irreconcilable differences following prolonged internal disputes.

The 78-year-old politician said the party had drifted away from its core values and no longer reflected the ideals that guided his earlier involvement.

Coalition strategy takes shape

His alignment with the ADC has been interpreted by analysts as part of an emerging coalition expected to mount a strong challenge to President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The coalition party has strong political figures such as Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, David Mark and Nasir El Rufai.

Many believe the broad mix of interests positions the ADC as a platform capable of drawing support from across the political spectrum.

Atiku’s political career has included multiple shifts. He served as vice president between 1999 and 2007 under the PDP before contesting the 2007 presidential race on the ticket of the defunct Action Congress.

He returned to the PDP and later joined the APC in 2014. He eventually left the ruling party and ran for president under the PDP in 2019 and 2023.

2027 election: Akiolu dashes Atiku's hopes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, ruled out the possibility of Atiku ever becoming Nigeria’s president.

Speaking with journalists at his Iga Iduganran Palace during a media session to mark his 82nd birthday and 22 years on the throne, the monarch stated that destiny would not favour Atiku.

He noted that President Tinubu’s rise to power was divinely ordained and urged Nigerians to support him in achieving his vision for the country.

