Iran's Ministry of Health announced the development in a statement on Friday, March 13, which was the 14th day of the war against the country

During the first military operation, the US and Israel assassinated Iran's Supreme Leader and over 170 schoolchildren when a girls-only school was bombed on the same day

No less than 1,444 people have reportedly been killed, and 18,551 were said to have been injured by the United States-Israel attacks on Iran since the assassination of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini, on Saturday, February 28.

This was disclosed by the Iranian Ministry of Health, according to Al Jazeera, in a report on Friday, March 13.

The US and Israel had launched an aggressive attack on Iran, assassinating its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military generals. The development has led to the escalation in the Middle East and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, February 28, the US, in a joint military operation with Israel, attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The killing of the Iranian leader led to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. Iran has continued to attack Israel and the US facilities in neighbouring countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and many others.

As part of its efforts to win the war, the US announced the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, alleging they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Aside from Brazil and South Africa, some European countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain, have condemned the US attack on Iran.

Reactions as figure of dead Iranians emerge

The report of the casualties has started generating reactions from some people around the world. Below are some of their comments:

Mathew Varghese expressed confidence that Iran would win the war:

"But they missed two 00 on all the numbers showing killed and injured, no problem, everyone dies this way, but this war is an Iranian victory war."

MOR commented:

"May their souls rest in peace. We live in a cruel world, unfortunately. A pedo just bombs innocent people to distract from his crimes."

RealDons blamed Iran:

"Counting the dead will not stop the war. Iran has been given opportunity after opportunity to stop its nuclear bomb enrichment, but it believes that it can play and manipulate Trump as it played and manipulated Obama and Biden."

Gene Kwame Zrizi wrote:

"Wow, it's less than 10% of what Iran did to the protesters in two weeks! This war is too humane and forgiving."

Sheikh Habib speaks on US, Israel vs Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US and Israel's attack on Iran and the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the two countries have led to unrest in the Middle East.

Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam, in one of his Ramadan Tafsirs on Sunday, March 1, projected what could happen to Israel following the killing of Khamenei.

The cleric also mentioned that other world powers like China, Russia and North Korea are closely monitoring the situation and that they may take sides in the long run.

