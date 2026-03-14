Announced the arrest of two police applicants over alleged certificate forgery during recruitment screening at Police Training School Bauchi

Oversaw the verification of 403 candidates where two suspects were found with forged NECO results

Handed the suspects, both identified as Yusuf Usman, to the Divisional Police Officer of ‘E’ Division for further investigation

FCT, Abuja - Two applicants seeking enlistment into the Nigeria Police Force have been arrested over alleged certificate forgery during an ongoing recruitment screening exercise in Bauchi state.

The arrests were made at the Police Training School Bauchi, where candidates were being screened as part of the nationwide recruitment of new police constables.

Police arrest two applicants over alleged certificate forgery during a recruitment screening in Bauchi. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, March 13, by the spokesperson of the Bauchi state Police Command, Nafiu Abubakar.

Recruitment screening uncovers forged certificates

Habib explained that the screening exercise was conducted by a team led by A.Y. Dickson, who supervised the recruitment process at the training school, The Cable reported.

According to the police spokesman, the panel screened 403 applicants during the exercise.

“The team screened 354 General Duty and 49 Specialists, making a total of 403 candidates,” he said.

During the verification of documents, the panel reportedly discovered that two candidates were in possession of forged results issued by the National Examinations Council.

Suspects allegedly used same identity

Habib said the two suspects bore the same name, Yusuf Usman, and were observed moving together throughout the screening exercise before their documents were flagged as suspicious.

“Two candidates were arrested with forged NECO results, both named Yusuf Usman, and they were moving together throughout the process,” he said.

Following the discovery, the screening team directed that the suspects be handed over to the Divisional Police Officer of the ‘E’ Division for further investigation, Punch reported.

Police warn applicants against recruitment fraud

The command cautioned applicants to avoid engaging in fraudulent activities during recruitment processes, warning that anyone found violating the rules would face the consequences.

Two police applicants face arrest for certificate forgery during screening exercise in Bauchi. @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The police noted that the screening exercise forms part of the ongoing nationwide recruitment programme aimed at enlisting 50,000 constables into the force.

Recruitment: Police release notice to aplicants

The Federal Government has issued an important update on the ongoing recruitment of 50,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force, announcing that physical and credential screening will commence nationwide from 9 March to 18 April 2026.

The notice applies to all candidates who successfully completed the online registration phase of the recruitment exercise.

DSSC: Nigerian Army releases new list

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has released the list of candidates who were successful in the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) 29/2026 Selection Board, directing them to report for officer cadet training later this month.

In a public notice, the Army said the selected applicants are expected to arrive at the Officer Cadet Training Wing of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji, Kaduna state, on Friday, 27 March 2026.

According to the notice, candidates are required to arrive with several essential items, including writing materials and original credentials with printed copies of their application documents showing passport photographs.

Source: Legit.ng