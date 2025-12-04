Peter Obi has sent a crucial message to the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition ahead of the 2027 election

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) explained the reason the ADC coalition is still shaky and unsure at the moment

Legit.ng reports that Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi are working together to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition is shaky ahead of the 2027 election.

Obi said the ADC coalition is yet to settle questions on zoning and the rotation of key offices.

According to Obi, the ADC coalition must tidy up loose ends and agree on a shared direction for the country.

“But as much as I believe in it, I need to know the fundamentals that we all agree to respect."

As reported by TheCable, Obi stated this during an interview on YouTube by ‘Advocacy for Good Governance’ on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The former Anambra governor said the ADC must sit down and talk about where the party is driving Nigeria to.

Obi said there are still some fine lines that the coalition needs to respect, where things must be done properly

“Today, we have what we can say are unsigned agreements about the presidency, unsigned agreements about rotation of offices.

“Which is why if you say this person will come from here and this person will come from there, all those things need to be organised.

“The reason why it needs to be organised is: if you don’t do it, you create confusion for the future.”

Prophet releases prophecy on Peter Obi, ADC ticket

Recall that Prophet Abel Boma said that Obi would not secure the presidential ticket of the ADC for the 2027 election.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll, came third in the election that was won by President Bola Tinubu with 8,794,726 votes.

But outspoken Pastor Boma, who shared his prediction via social media on Monday, October 6, stated that Obi would lose out in the race for the presidential ticket of the ADC.

Peter Obi speaks on losing ADC ticket to Atiku

Legit.ng also reported that an an effort to forge a united front capable of challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, prominent opposition figures launched a new coalition movement in Abuja in July

Obi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, joined forces to populate the ADC coalition platform

Obi, the leader of the Obidient movement worldwide, has stated why he is not afraid of losing the presidential ticket of the ADC to Atiku ahead of the primaries and general elections.

