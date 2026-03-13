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University of Ibadan Student Who Promised to Study Law for Egg Roll Shares More Details to the Story
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University of Ibadan Student Who Promised to Study Law for Egg Roll Shares More Details to the Story

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A University of Ibadan student shared the story behind his viral post about promising to study law in exchange for an egg roll from his sister
  • He explained that as a child it was not law he had wished to study until his sister offered to buy him the egg roll on the condition that he would become a lawyer
  • The student said he accepted the deal out of hunger at the time and is now pursuing a law degree because of the promise he made years ago

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A student of the University of Ibadan has shared more details about the unusual promise that pushed him to study law.

The student, identified on X as @DreyxStudios, had earlier gone viral after revealing that he promised his sister he would study law in exchange for an egg roll when he was younger.

University of Ibadan law student abdulrauf idris shares promise that made him choose law with egg row
A University of Ibadan student gets promised an egg roll in exchange for a law degree. Photo credit: University of Ibadan
Source: UGC

In a recent post on X, the student explained the background of the story after many social media users were curious about how the promise came to be.

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UI student explains why he's studying law

According to him, while growing up he had always planned to pursue a career in banking or accounting whenever he was asked what he wanted to become in the future.

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However, he said things changed unexpectedly one day when he was craving an egg roll but had no money to buy one.

University of Ibadan law student abdulrauf idris shares promise that made him choose law with egg roll
UI student who promised to study law for egg roll shares more details to the story. Photo credit: @DreyxStudios/X
Source: UGC

He recalled that as a child, the only way he could get the snack was by asking his sister to buy it for him.

UI student studies law because of eggroll

The student explained that his sister agreed to buy him the snack but attached a condition that he would become a lawyer in the future.

Excited by the offer, he said he immediately accepted the deal without fully understanding what it meant.

According to him, he is now studying law not because of a long-term childhood plan but because of the promise he made to his sister many years ago.

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He wrote:

"I see a lot of you are quite curious about the rationale behind egg roll story.
So, this is the full story behind the egg roll.😂
While growing up, I wanted to become a banker or an accountant whenever I was asked this popular "What do you want to become in future?" question.
One a fateful day, I was craving an egg roll so bad, and as a kid, the only way I could afford that is to ask my sister to get it for me. As of then, egg roll was N50 and way bigger.
Nothing like the suffering they sell for ₦500 today.
I told her to get me the 6 she agreed, but with a clause attached to it, which is to become a lawyer. The mumu in me coveteously accepted the egg roll in exchange for this shege.😭😂
What started out as a means of satisfying the worms in my belly began to be something real.

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So yes, I am here today chasing a law degree, not because of some grand revelation or a carefully thought out life plan, but because I was hungry one afternoon and my sister outsmarted me with an egg roll.😭
May God see me through this, abeg.😂🙏"

See his post below:

Graduate of University of Ibadan displays CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has taken to social media to display her results.

The young lady explained that it felt like her world had ended when she saw her 100-level CGPA.

She explained how she felt and how she was able to work on her academics and displayed her final year results.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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