Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo has cautioned former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to be mindful of his statements

Aitafo, a leader in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), urged in a Facebook post that political leaders like Obi should deeply reflect before making public statements

The cleric warned Obi to avoid making statements that could provoke authorities, advising him to exercise restraint

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo of Oneness in Christ Ministry has warned opposition leader Peter Obi to watch his words and be cautious about what he says.

Legit.ng reports that the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) cleric shared the prophetic message in a recent Facebook post.

Prophet Kingsley Aitafo releases a prophecy about Peter Obi and calls for prayers for the Labour Party chieftain. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nigerian cleric warns Peter Obi

According to the cleric, Obi needs to be cautious in his public commentaries, as saying the wrong thing could potentially lead to his arrest by authorities.

Prophet Aitafo also asked citizens to pray for President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian leader’s administration.

He wrote:

“I saw this clear vision by grace. I saw a kind of silence in the government of this present administration and what was the silence about? It was a kind of pondering, where is the president? Is he sick? What must have happened? Let us all put him in our prayers.”

He added:

“Secondly, I saw, let’s help Dr. Peter Obi with prayers (sic), against a kind of statement he will say that will warrant his arrest and destroy his political career, should be prayed against. He should be very patient and mind the use of his words, so he won’t regret it suddenly.”

Aitafo urges prayers for VDM, others

Meanwhile, Prophet Aitafo stated that Martins Vincent Otse, a social media activist popularly known as VeryDarkman, should be prayed for, as he may be facing a potential trap.

In another prophecy, the preacher predicted that ‘weather disasters’ would occur in 2026 and issued a warning about ceaseless plane accidents.

Prophet Aitafo said:

“Nigeria's economy is about to move forward. Very soon, I see the economy increasing which will favour every citizen of Nigeria.

“Weather disasters will be worse in 2026, excessive winds, excessive water overflow, tsunamis, earthquakes, and serious floods should be prayed against.”

Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo of Oneness in Christ Ministry calls for prayers and guidance as he shares 2026 prophecy. Photo credit: Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo

Source: Facebook

He continued:

“Let's keep praying for Donald Trump to end his tenure in peace so he would not be cut short by assassination or sickness, so he should take care of his health.

“We should pray against sickness for many of the members of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet because dying in London will be many among them.

“Plane crashes will still continue and be more because the weather disasters will be much in 2026.”

