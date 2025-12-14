"Let Us Pray for Peter Obi": White Garment Prophet Releases "Clear" Prophecy, Strong Warnings
- Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo has cautioned former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, to be mindful of his statements
- Aitafo, a leader in the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), urged in a Facebook post that political leaders like Obi should deeply reflect before making public statements
- The cleric warned Obi to avoid making statements that could provoke authorities, advising him to exercise restraint
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Prophet Kingsley Oladapo Aitafo of Oneness in Christ Ministry has warned opposition leader Peter Obi to watch his words and be cautious about what he says.
Legit.ng reports that the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) cleric shared the prophetic message in a recent Facebook post.
Nigerian cleric warns Peter Obi
According to the cleric, Obi needs to be cautious in his public commentaries, as saying the wrong thing could potentially lead to his arrest by authorities.
Prophet Aitafo also asked citizens to pray for President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian leader’s administration.
“I saw this clear vision by grace. I saw a kind of silence in the government of this present administration and what was the silence about? It was a kind of pondering, where is the president? Is he sick? What must have happened? Let us all put him in our prayers.”
He added:
“Secondly, I saw, let’s help Dr. Peter Obi with prayers (sic), against a kind of statement he will say that will warrant his arrest and destroy his political career, should be prayed against. He should be very patient and mind the use of his words, so he won’t regret it suddenly.”
Aitafo urges prayers for VDM, others
Meanwhile, Prophet Aitafo stated that Martins Vincent Otse, a social media activist popularly known as VeryDarkman, should be prayed for, as he may be facing a potential trap.
In another prophecy, the preacher predicted that ‘weather disasters’ would occur in 2026 and issued a warning about ceaseless plane accidents.
Prophet Aitafo said:
“Nigeria's economy is about to move forward. Very soon, I see the economy increasing which will favour every citizen of Nigeria.
“Weather disasters will be worse in 2026, excessive winds, excessive water overflow, tsunamis, earthquakes, and serious floods should be prayed against.”
He continued:
“Let's keep praying for Donald Trump to end his tenure in peace so he would not be cut short by assassination or sickness, so he should take care of his health.
“We should pray against sickness for many of the members of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet because dying in London will be many among them.
“Plane crashes will still continue and be more because the weather disasters will be much in 2026.”
Read more prophecies from Nigerian clerics:
- Insecurity: Primate Ayodele tells President Bola Tinubu who to immediately arrest
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome releases 2026 prophecy, mentions two things that would happen
- "We need to pray": Prominent pastor releases dramatic 2026 prophecy
Ayodele releases prophecy on Obidients
Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said Obi stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.
The cleric explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.
The preacher predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.