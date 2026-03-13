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Tears as Teenager Kills Friend While Playing With Father’s Gun
Nigeria

Tears as Teenager Kills Friend While Playing With Father’s Gun

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • A 16-year-old, Emmanuel Dalandi, allegedly shot his teenage friend, resulting in his tragic death in the Kwamba community, Niger State
  • The Dane gun used to commit the crime belongs to the teenage boy's father, a local vigilante member
  • The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, says both the teenager and his father face charges of negligence and unlawful killing

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Niger State - Tragedy struck in Kwamba, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, as a 16-year-old boy, Emmanuel Danladi, allegedly shot and killed his 15-year-old friend, Titus Joseph, with a dane gun.

The gun belongs to the teenager’s father, Danladi Baba, a member of a local vigilante group.

16-year-old accidentally kills friend with father's dane gun
A teenager kills a friend with his father's vigilante gun in Niger State. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

The teenager and his father were subsequently arrested for alleged negligence and unlawful killing.

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The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, March 1, 2026, while the two boys were playing at Emmanuel’s residence.

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As reported by The Punch, Emmanuel reportedly picked up the fully loaded gun and shot Titus in the stomach at close range, leading to his death.

Police operatives from the Maje Division evacuated the victim’s body to the Suleja General Hospital.

The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, noted that the case was under investigation pending prosecution.

Abiodun said the Dane gun has been recovered as evidence against the suspects.

He disclosed that both suspects were later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Minna for further investigation.

The police PRO made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 13, 2026

“On March 1, 2026, at about 6 p.m., a report was received at Maje Division that one Emmanuel Danladi, 16, of Kwamba, Suleja, was playing with his friend, Titus Joseph, 15, in their house.
“In the course of this, Emmanuel picked a loaded dane gun belonging to his father, Danladi Baba, 51, who is a member of a vigilante group in Suleja, and shot Titus at close range in the stomach, leading to his death."

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Teenager shoots 15-year-old friend to death with a loaded gun at home
Teenager lands in police custody for killing a friend with his father's gun in Niger State
Source: Original

23-year-old man stabs best friend to death

Recall that police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his childhood friend to death over a sachet of water dispute.

The argument reportedly started during preparations for Maghrib prayer and escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The victim died from his injuries as police confirmed the arrest and launched an investigation.

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Man kills childhood friend during housewarming party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Edo State Police Command took action against 43-year-old Amadin Williams for allegedly killing his childhood friend.

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Amdin was said to have killed his childhood friend, Eghosa Osas, during a housewarming party at Oben Community in the south-south.

The state police spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, narrated how the tragic incident that killed the victimwho just returned from abroad.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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Niger StateNigeria Police
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